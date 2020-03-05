Exhausted? You should be. In fact, you should be outraged we have to put up with this godforsaken, endless election cycle.

Earlier this week, Israel held its third — yes, third — election in less than a year. That, of course, is a sign of dysfunction in Israeli government, but it nonetheless underscores the bizarre truth about the U.S. political system that we voters don’t question: Our elections are excruciatingly long, and they don’t have to be.

Remember the 2019 Canadian election? Yes, it was a long time ago, but I’m sure you’ll recall the details. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to navigate a political scandal involving past photos of him wearing blackface. For a moment, the punditocracy thought he was done for, and that Canada’s politics was about to change dramatically. The whole episode lasted about a month: from Sept. 11 when the election was launched to Oct. 21 when Trudeau managed to secure victory for his party. Done.

Seven days after that vote, our friends in Britain decided to have their own election. It was a doozy of a political contest, with the fate of the nation and its relationship to the European Union at stake. Within a few weeks, candidates were nominated. And four weeks after that, they held their vote, in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a decisive victory.

Think about that for a moment. Months before those foreign elections were even conceived, Democrats in the United States were out on the campaign trail duking it out for the future of their party. And months after the Canadian and British people had their say, Democrats are still out on the campaign trail, duking it out for the future of their party. Meanwhile, Republicans and Trump are just gearing up.

Our never-ending election nightmare is, of course, the result of our presidential system of government. Because we have an election every four years, no matter what, our calendar is naturally segmented in a way to allow those who fancy themselves as a future president to schedule their vanity projects accordingly. And because the goal of the game is to get an edge on the competition, candidates seem to be showing up in Iowa earlier and earlier with every cycle.

But this comes with serious consequences. To start, what kind of person does the circus atmosphere of our deliriously long campaign seasons attract? The most egotistical, unrelentingly self-promotional types imaginable, that’s who. For far too many politicians, running for president has become a PR stunt. Humility, it seems, is weeded out from the start.

This also exacerbates some of the hardest challenges we face. Voters, who are tasked with the essential civic duty of paying attention to and holding elected officials accountable, become fatigued and disengaged. Candidates and their followers spend months on end attacking one another, hyper-charging the polarization that’s ripping apart our society. And the longer these politicians have to travel across the country and hire staff to organize voters, the more they must receive help from special interests to finance their projects.

There are some benefits to the long cycle. Candidates get to spend more time in parts of the country that might not get attention on the national stage. And we, the voters, get more time to vet them for public office. There may be a case that the United States deserves long campaign periods relative to other nations.

But our current election cycle is just out of hand. Perhaps it’s time to start setting specific time periods when candidates can campaign, as other countries do. Or perhaps it’s time to develop a political culture in which it is socially unacceptable or rude for candidates to open up shop too early.

Because, after all, those all-important voters only have so much attention span and patience. And the more our political system demands of them, the less they are likely to give.

