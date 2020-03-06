And while neither Sanders nor Biden is close to the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the nomination, and Sanders’s numbers could improve as more of the notoriously-slow-to-report California vote rolls in, time is on Biden’s side. Biden surged at precisely the right moment, and if Sanders wants to seize the nomination he has to move quickly.

Though Democrats will be voting until June, March is the crucial month for Sanders. Michigan, Mississippi, Idaho, Missouri, Washington and North Dakota will allocate 352 delegates between them on March 10. Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio will allot 577 more on March 17. By the end of the month, Georgia and Puerto Rico will also vote, and by then almost two-thirds of the overall delegates will be parceled out.

Sanders can’t count on a natural demographic advantage to carry him to victory in these states. Progressives in heavily white Idaho, North Dakota and Washington might go for Sanders on March 10, but Biden can hit back by winning heavily African American Mississippi and semi-Southern Missouri.

Michigan, the biggest prize of the March 10 election, barely favored Sanders in 2016, and Biden might get Midwestern momentum from his Minnesota win on Super Tuesday. Arizona has a sizable Latino population, and Latinos helped Sanders win decisively in Nevada and rack up delegates in California. But Arizona votes on the same day as retiree-heavy Florida, which is likely to be more friendly to Biden, and is followed soon after by a significant Sanders-skeptical suburban and African American electorate.

Instead, Sanders’s best bet is to hope for a series of stumbles from Biden, culminating in a terrible debate performance on March 15.

Sanders could also change gears to win new voters. The Democratic establishment still has some purchase with party members — Biden’s Super Tuesday surge is a testament to that — and Sanders might benefit from being a little more friendly toward the party writ large. He could also make a more convincing electability case: Arguing that the voters are with you seems like an easier sell than a political revolution (which, by the way, hasn’t materialized). But Sanders can only roll out the welcome mat, while Biden might have to seriously misstep before his new supporters consider leaving him.

Even if Biden stumbles, it’s not clear that his supporters would immediately decamp to Sanders. Democrats generally like the senator, but not enough to make him the delegate leader coming out of Super Tuesday.

The biggest threat to Biden for most of this campaign was that an alternative such as Mike Bloomberg or Cory Booker would steal his thunder and overtake both him and Sanders. Now that those rivals have dropped out, and Biden’s history of gaffes has been priced in, high-profile Democrats who oppose Sanders might spend March trying to help Biden win wherever he can.

And if Biden continues to gain momentum in March, it might be difficult for Sanders to stop him any later in the process. Delegates are awarded proportionally in Democratic primaries, so a series of close, moral victories in April, May and June might not net Sanders the delegates he needs.

The only big primary day remaining in the calendar at that point is the so-called Acela primary on April 28, when Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Maryland and Connecticut vote, with a total of 663 delegates. While states such as Iowa and Nevada gave an early hint of how white moderates and Latinos were thinking about the election, there are few clues to how this East Coast corridor is likely to vote. But many of these states feature a powerful African American voting bloc, and college-educated suburbanites in the Acela Corridor might vote for Biden, as the suburbanites of Northern Virginia did.

Sanders isn’t out of the race altogether: An endorsement from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or favorable delegate numbers out of California could restore some momentum. But Biden, who would have remained a nameless also-ran senator had Barack Obama not picked him for the vice presidency, has once again put himself in the right place at the right time. And that might make all the difference.