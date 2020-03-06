I believe Warren when she says Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told her he did not think a woman could be elected president. Not only would she have no reason to make this up, but such a belief has been and is still widespread in the party. Too risky. Too important an election.

The frame of “electability” needs to be smashed; the notion that the public cannot envision or accept a woman as commander in chief must be dispelled. One way to do that would be an emphatic statement from the potential nominees that they have confidence in a woman to be president — that is, to step into office should something happen to them, something of genuine concern with two septuagenarian candidates (one of whom has had a heart attack). It may take a woman a heartbeat away from the presidency to convince Americans that a female president would be perfectly acceptable and entirely normal in a country in which women serve in virtually every other political capacity.

There are several strategic reasons for Democrats to put a woman on the ticket. First, maximizing the women’s vote, especially in the suburbs, will be key to winning the electoral college, just as it was key to winning the House majority in 2018. Second, a woman on the ticket will be a constant thorn in President Trump’s side, a reminder that “nasty” women — that is, women who ridicule and criticize him — will not be silenced or intimidated; they will hold him account for his rhetoric, his personal and public conduct and his policies (e.g., separating migrant children from their parents). Third, the nominee, whether Sanders or Biden, will be an old white man and a lifelong politician. That screams “status quo!”

The Democratic Party must demonstrate that it is determined to look forward to candidates who do not look and sound like the same white male politicians we have seen before. It cannot be that President Barack Obama was the sole exception to the rule and we are now fated to return to the same-old, same-old presidential profile. The way to excite voters, to bring in new ones, is to signal the party is moving forward and will break the male grip on the presidency while the Republicans are moving in reverse, seeking to drive women back to the 1950s.

There are dozens of people qualified to be and capable of being vice president, including the four women senators who ran. There are women governors, other women senators, women ex-Cabinet officials, women with military training and women with private-sector training. Surely one — many, in fact — will fit the bill.

Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who have not yet endorsed either remaining Democratic candidate, should take matters into their own hands. Make a joint declaration: We will endorse only a ticket with a woman on it. Period. It is time to force the issue or once again be told: Not this time. Too risky.

