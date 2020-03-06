Would Republicans do the same if right now there were a Democrat in the White House? No, they would not.

I can say that with confidence because recent history shows how they handle situations like this one. They put their own political interests above the welfare of the country. If they think increasing Americans’ economic suffering will help them at the ballot box, they’ll do it.

Right now Republicans believe that Democrats are secretly hoping for a recession that will hurt Donald Trump’s chances of reelection, and maybe some are. But let’s look at what they’re actually doing, and then compare it to what Republicans have done.

Congress just passed an $8.3 billion spending bill to address the coronavirus — nearly unanimously in both houses. It represented a much more aggressive response to the virus and more efforts to stimulate the economy than the administration wanted.

The White House originally requested only $2.5 billion in funding, half of which they wanted cannibalized from other programs like heating assistance to the poor. But the bill Trump just signed is much larger because that’s what Democrats demanded. In addition to funding for vaccine research, medical supplies, and state and local health agencies, it includes $1 billion in loan subsidies that will allow the Small Business Administration to issue $7 billion in low-interest loans.

That may be a small amount of money to stave off the potential economic effects, but I’m told by sources on Capitol Hill that if the crisis worsens, there will likely be more funding allocated, which could include more measures aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the virus.

Meanwhile, liberal economists are arguing for broad economic stimulus. For instance, here are Jared Bernstein and Dean Baker, outlining a series of steps the government could take to boost Americans’ incomes in the face of disruption from the virus.

And Jason Furman, who was the head of former President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, is advocating for a quick cash payment sent to every American family to boost the economy.

You can agree or disagree with their particular recommendations, and if we get to the point of considering a stimulus bill, Republicans and Democrats will argue about what it should include. But the point is that Democrats are the ones talking most loudly about stimulus, even though they know full well it would help Trump’s prospects for reelection.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen that happen. In January 2008, when what would become the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression was just coming into view, Congress passed a significant stimulus bill to stave it off — with overwhelming support from both Republicans and Democrats, despite the fact that there was a Republican in the White House.

Now let’s consider what happened a year later. The economy was on the verge of collapse, and the new president wanted to move quickly to minimize the damage. And what did Republicans do? Did they say, “Of course we’ll help you, President Obama — Americans are suffering, and we have to come together”?

Hell no. As Michael Grunwald reported in his 2012 book “The New New Deal,” Republicans decided from the outset that they would not cooperate in any way with the Democratic effort to mitigate what we’d soon be calling the Great Recession.

Republicans themselves confirmed this to him. “The leadership decided there was no play to be had,” said Rep. Jerry Lewis, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee at the time. So they would not even bother trying to shape the stimulus to their liking. Instead, they’d just criticize it from the sidelines.

“We wanted the talking point” to deprive Democrats of the ability to say the effort was bipartisan, Republican Rep. Tom Cole told Grunwald. That way, Democrats would bear sole responsibility for the hellish state of the economy. As Republican Senator George Voinovich said of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, “All he cared about was making sure Obama could never have a clean victory.”

When the Recovery Act finally came to a vote, all 176 Republicans in the House voted no, and all but three Republican senators also opposed it. To remind you of what a crisis that was, in the six months before the Recovery Act became law, the American economy bled over 4 million jobs.

From that point on, they set out to do everything they could to sabotage the economy, demanding brutal austerity measures that they knew full well would slow the recovery.

That’s their record and their history, and today’s Republicans are if anything even more partisan and more doctrinaire than they were 11 years ago. We all know that if a Democrat is elected in November and another crisis hits, they’ll do exactly the same thing.

There are plenty of criticisms you can make of Democrats. But right now they’re acting like people who actually care more about the fate of their country than the fate of their party.