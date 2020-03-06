Kidding! Of course they’re not investigating that. They are, however, ramping up their investigation into Hunter Biden, now that Joe Biden looks like he might be the Democratic nominee. Yet they insist that their investigation has nothing to do with helping President Trump get reelected, an assertion they somehow manage to make without bursting out in uncontrollable giggles.

But there is one man standing in their way: Mitt Romney. Or not quite standing in their way so much as walking alongside and saying, “Let’s not go too far with this, fellas”:

A day after threatening to withhold his vote, Sen. Mitt Romney signaled Friday that he will support a Republican effort to obtain documents and testimony relating to work done in Ukraine by the son of former vice president Joe Biden. Romney (R-Utah) will vote for issuing a subpoena in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee next week after receiving assurances from the panel’s chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), “that any interview of the witness would occur in a closed setting without a hearing or public spectacle,” Romney spokeswoman Liz Johnson said in a statement.

I’m perfectly willing to grant Romney’s sincerity here. He did, after all, vote to remove President Trump from office, and he has said that Johnson’s investigation has the appearance of being politically motivated, and that “I would prefer that investigations are done by an independent, nonpolitical body.”

Romney’s apparent theory is that if you move this piece of testimony — from someone who worked for a consulting firm that represented Burisma, on whose board Hunter Biden sat, in the United States — behind closed doors, then it’ll no longer be a public spectacle and can just be a serious fact-finding enterprise.

But if Romney thinks keeping a hearing or two behind closed doors will turn this investigation from an effort to sabotage Biden’s presidential bid into a serious attempt at oversight, he understands neither the dynamics of scandal nor the strategy Republicans are employing.

It’s true that this might prevent Republicans at the outset from creating a spectacle out of the Hunter Biden story, which they want to keep in the news and convince voters that Biden is corrupt. Public hearings can do that, because they attract media coverage.

But that’s only half its purpose. Republicans also are engaged in some genuine fact-gathering here — albeit for the worst reasons.

Undoubtedly they believe that if they just start tugging on some strings around Hunter Biden, they might find something nefarious, or at least something that can be made to sound nefarious. It may be a fishing expedition, but fishing expeditions often pull up actual fish.

Consider Benghazi. When Republicans mounted the first congressional investigation of Benghazi — or the fifth, or the sixth, or the seventh — they had no idea what they’d find. It was on the eighth probe that Republicans learned that Hillary Clinton had used a private email system for work. That then became the most important part of their case against her presidential candidacy.

So as far as Johnson and other GOP senators are concerned, it’s perfectly fine to have some closed-door hearings, if they might produce information that can then be used against Joe Biden. There’s plenty of time for the spectacle of public hearings.

And the thing about damaging information is that once it emerges, the news media will run with it, doing their own investigating and running story after story about what it supposedly means. If it’s juicy enough, it can lead to weeks or even months of negative coverage of the Democratic nominee (see “But Her Emails”). It’s a strategy that goes way beyond one subpoena or one hearing.

So if Romney thinks he has just prevented the “Hunterghazi” investigation from becoming overly politicized by insisting that a hearing or two happen privately, he’s been played.

