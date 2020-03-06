The U.S. government has collected persuasive intelligence that the Taliban do not intend to honor the promises they have made in the recently signed deal with the United States, three American officials tell NBC News, undercutting what has been days of hopeful talk by President Donald Trump and his top aides."They have no intention of abiding by their agreement," said one official briefed on the intelligence, which two others described as explicit evidence shedding light on the Taliban's intentions.Trump himself acknowledged that reality in extraordinary comments Friday, saying the Taliban could "possibly" overrun the Afghan government after U.S. troops withdraw.“Countries have to take care of themselves,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “You can only hold someone’s hand for so long.” Asked if the Taliban could eventually seize power, Trump said it’s “not supposed to happen that way, but it possibly will.”
“I’m shocked,” said absolutely no one.
* Eleanor Eagan has a useful look at the ways congressional Democrats are falling down on their oversight responsibilities when it comes to the coronavirus.
* Lara Seligman and Daniel Lippman report that more than a third of Senate-confirmed positions in the Pentagon are either empty or filled by temporary officials.
* CAP Action has a cool chart showing that even with February’s good numbers, job creation under Trump is still 17 percent lower than it was over the same period at the end of Barack Obama’s presidency.
* Lara Putnam explains why Resistance groups didn’t endorse Elizabeth Warren despite her popularity with them.
* Timothy Shenk offers a nuanced look at the deeper disagreements between Sanders and Warren supporters, and at what they tell us about the left’s discontents and where they might go next.
* Jamil Smith argues that instead of asking whether Elizabeth Warren will endorse Biden or Sanders, we should ask them to endorse her ideas.
* Eric Boehlert excoriates the media for its reflexive belief that the public will care about Joe Biden’s “gaffes.”
* David Corn reports on how a Russian billionaire with a criminal history is making big investments in American companies like Lyft.
* Catherine Rampell says that the Trump administration is waging war on consumers.