The effects of the coronavirus epidemic ricocheted around the globe Friday, with cases surpassing 100,000 worldwide.

Developments unfolded rapidly despite global efforts to check the outbreak’s advance. A French lawmaker tested positive; the Vatican reported its first case; the Netherlands recorded its first fatality; the number of cases in New York increased to 33; a cruise ship remained quarantined off the California coast; the University of Washington announced that it will shutter classrooms through March 20; and Iran’s death toll surged to 124.

In the United States, the death toll rose to 14, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Several states, including Maryland, confirmed their first covid-19 cases.