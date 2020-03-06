* Adam Taylor, Rick Noack, Siobhán O'Grady and Alex Horton report that the coronavirus is spreading:

The effects of the coronavirus epidemic ricocheted around the globe Friday, with cases surpassing 100,000 worldwide.
Developments unfolded rapidly despite global efforts to check the outbreak’s advance. A French lawmaker tested positive; the Vatican reported its first case; the Netherlands recorded its first fatality; the number of cases in New York increased to 33; a cruise ship remained quarantined off the California coast; the University of Washington announced that it will shutter classrooms through March 20; and Iran’s death toll surged to 124.
In the United States, the death toll rose to 14, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Several states, including Maryland, confirmed their first covid-19 cases.

Wait, I was assured by President Trump that everything was under control and this thing was almost over.

* Courtney Kube, Ken Dilanian, and Dan De Luce report that maybe Trump hasn’t achieved peace in Afghanistan after all:

The U.S. government has collected persuasive intelligence that the Taliban do not intend to honor the promises they have made in the recently signed deal with the United States, three American officials tell NBC News, undercutting what has been days of hopeful talk by President Donald Trump and his top aides.
"They have no intention of abiding by their agreement," said one official briefed on the intelligence, which two others described as explicit evidence shedding light on the Taliban's intentions.
Trump himself acknowledged that reality in extraordinary comments Friday, saying the Taliban could "possibly" overrun the Afghan government after U.S. troops withdraw.
“Countries have to take care of themselves,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “You can only hold someone’s hand for so long.” Asked if the Taliban could eventually seize power, Trump said it’s “not supposed to happen that way, but it possibly will.”

“I’m shocked,” said absolutely no one.

* CAP Action has a cool chart showing that even with February’s good numbers, job creation under Trump is still 17 percent lower than it was over the same period at the end of Barack Obama’s presidency.