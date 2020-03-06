The topic then moved to Bloomberg’s bottomless bank account; the billionaire and former New York mayor spent $500 million on his presidential campaign, sparking all manner of online commentary about all the more worthy destinations for all that cash. This exchange ensued:

Brian Williams: Do you see it as a possibility if he wants to spend a billion bucks beating this guy, he could do it? Mara Gay: Absolutely. Somebody tweeted recently that actually with the money he spent, he could have given every American a million dollars. Williams: We got it, let’s put it up on the screen. When I read it tonight on social media, it kind of all became clear.

At that point, “The 11th Hour” put the tweet up on the screen:

Williams read the tweet, sparking this exchange:

Williams: It’s an incredible way of putting it.

Gay: It’s an incredible way of putting it. It’s true. It’s disturbing.

The reason that it’s incredible is because it is not credible: Bloomberg could well have given $1 million to 327 Americans, with a fine surplus. To the actual population of 327 million Americans, he could have given a buck-fifty or so.

A cordon of snark has descended upon MSNBC over the screw-up. The Post’s Philip Bump, always looking for a quantitative angle, found a ray of hope in the math, noting, “Bloomberg could have given $1 million to each of the 351 voters in American Samoa, the one contest he won, and still had $149 million left over for all of the other contests — more than Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has reported spending so far on his presidential bid.”

Before journalists go too nuts over this gaffe, however, they may want to look at their own histories. We here are the Erik Wemple Blog HQ can divulge that we’ve misplaced a decimal point or two. Before they could reach The Post’s readers, however, the ever-alert Post Opinions copy desk spotted them, as it is inclined to do. Thank you.

Journalistic error/disinformation expert and BuzzFeed media editor Craig Silverman years ago pointed out that “zero” ignorance is a common source of error in news reports. Silverman cited, for example, a correction in the New York Times:

An article on Wednesday about the delivery of Barry Bonds’s 756th home run ball to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum misstated the number of votes cast in an online contest held by Marc Ecko, the fashion designer who purchased the ball and asked people to vote on what to do with it. About 10 million votes — not “10,000 million” — were recorded.

Here’s a doozy from the Advertiser, an Australian publication:

LAST week’s NIE resource on Science questions answered by CSIRO incorrectly stated that there are 12 zeros in one billion billion. There are 24 zeros if a million times a million is doubled. Many now regard a billion as a thousand times a million. This would be 18 zeros when doubled.

In his research, Silverman punctured the idea that all journalists are lame at math. A researcher, it turned out, had administered a math test to staffers at the Raleigh News & Observer. Though the journalists dreaded the test, the results were sunnier. “Strong performers in math outnumbered the weak performers," noted the researcher.

The trouble lies in not checking the math. Surely both Williams and Gay took the heels of their hands and bashed themselves about the head when they saw the obvious mistake in their math-cum-political analysis. And had they bothered to check Twitter a bit more deeply, they would have seen the collective red pen of social media at work. It all went down, after all, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

How the tweet squeaked onto the MSNBC news screen on Thursday night reflects quite some lapse on the part of MSNBC. So we asked how many editorial layers review a Twitter comment before it slides onto the air, and how many were in action in this instance. MSNBC declined to comment. The Erik Wemple Blog checked with cable-news insiders about this process to little definitive upshot. Sometimes, graphics get heavy editing and review, sometimes they don’t.

To its credit, the network corrected the error:

Bad math. The error was corrected on-air here: https://t.co/BKa3KqkDQP — 11th Hour (@11thHour) March 6, 2020

“He could give each American a dollar,” Williams said in an appropriately self-mocking tone. “I didn’t have it in high school, I don’t have it tonight. Stand corrected, sorry about that.” Less obvious and boneheaded factual errors on cable-news broadcasts tend not to get this sort of quick and courteous customer service.