I’m Greg Sargent, and this is Round 54. Welcome to the two-man race. (Sorry, Tulsi.)

The Commentary

Is Joe Biden ready for President Trump’s billion-dollar disinformation war?

Now that Biden has become the new Democratic front-runner — boy, that flipped quickly, didn’t it? — here’s what we need to see sooner rather than later: clear indications that the Biden campaign is prepared for the Death Star from Trumpworld that’s about to hit him.

Trump himself just telegraphed what’s coming. He told Sean Hannity on Wednesday that if Biden becomes nominee, which now seems likely, he’ll attack Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine relentlessly.

The whole narrative that Trump and Hannity have concocted about the former vice president and his son in Ukraine is based on fabrications. But the problem is that Bidenworld has mostly relied on the news media to debunk it and hasn’t done a good enough job confronting it head-on itself.

To be fair, when Republicans buffoonishly ran an ad on this pre-Iowa, Biden effectively mocked it as a ham-handed effort to derail his candidacy. But when a voter confronted him over his son’s activities, the former veep totally lost his cool. When Biden had to address the subject at the October debate, he was impassioned but fuzzy. And Biden’s Democratic allies on Capitol Hill are now prodding him to hit back harder.

We’re just getting started here, folks. As Trump told Hannity, he’ll talk about this every day. And GOP senators are ramping up the investigations — fishing expeditions for something, anything, just as the Benghazi probe ultimately dragged up Hillary Clinton’s emails.

We get that Biden staffers are a bit busy right now. They’ve got to get their moribund fundraising and ground organizations up and running against a still-resilient Bernie Sanders. And let’s be clear: This primary isn’t over. Sanders is still incredibly well funded and has an impassioned national following, and Biden faces still more obstacles ahead — namely, more debates, which have not been his strong suit.

But if Biden does win the nomination, we’ll need to see forceful, clear pushback straight away. A comprehensive strategy for battling disinformation on social media. Surrogates who are sharp and prepped for this particular battle. You know, all the trappings of a 21st-century campaign.

The Death Star is coming. Will Biden be ready?

The Ranking

Position Challenger Change Over Last Ranking 1. Joe Biden UP 1 2. Bernie Sanders DOWN 1

Falls off ranking: Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren

Also receiving votes (okay, one vote): *drumroll* Hillary Clinton

From the Annotations

Biden just pulled off the greatest return from the dead since Lazarus. Wow. Henry Olsen, on Joe Biden

First, Sanders supporters were mad Bloomberg was in the race. Now they’re mad he dropped out. Hard to keep track. Catherine Rampell, on Bernie Sanders

