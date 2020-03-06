Revisions to prior months’ data provided even better news. The number of jobs added in December and January was revised upward by a total of 85,000 jobs. The Labor Department says that, including the past month’s 273,000 new jobs, job growth averaged 243,000 a month for each of the past three months. Yowza.

This is not what typically occurs after a long boom. The economy surged in the 1990s, but employment growth virtually stagnated toward the end. Only about 700,000 jobs were added between May 2000 and February 2001 when the dot-com recession began. Fewer than 100,000 jobs per month were added toward the end of the Bush-era economic expansion in the 2000s, too. Even the legendary long expansions of the 1960s and 1980s did not add jobs at anywhere near this clip toward the end of their run.

Economists have been concerned about slowdowns for well over a year. Trump’s trade conflict with China was the primary culprit. Time and again, we heard experts say the trade war would impact the American economy any day now. Some sectors certainly were damaged, but the overall economy kept right on moving. The coronavirus effect might be different, but then again, it might not.

The past year has been especially kind to African Americans and Hispanics, two crucial demographics that Democrats are depending on to turn out in high numbers this fall. Black labor market participation is up by about a point since last February, and unemployment is down by more than a point. More African Americans are looking for work and fewer are unemployed. Hispanic unemployment hasn’t dropped, although it is still at a very low 4.4 percent, and labor force participation surged by more than a point. Both groups have seen conditions improve a lot in the past year. That will make it harder for Democrats to convince demographics that are less likely to vote to change behavior and go to the polls.

These data come before the decennial census is conducted, something that always increases employment. The Census Bureau plans to hire 500,000 people to go door to door and do other required work. Those jobs will go away after the summer, but this boost couldn’t be better timed to partially offset any coronavirus-associated slump.

The labor market is also providing increased wages across the board. Wage growth was at an annualized rate of 3 percent last month, yet another hike in excess of inflation. It’s been many years since employees have seen such consistent boosts in their paychecks.

Trump will surely turn to this as he ramps up his campaign. He’ll take a page out of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s playbook and argue that we shouldn’t change horses midstream. If Trump’s campaign is smart, it will note his divisive personality and implicitly acknowledge his flaws. “Not Perfect, Just Better” is a pretty good mantra for the Trump campaign, and jobs numbers such as these make it a plausible case to offer.

Predicting the future is always fraught with peril, as anyone forecasting former vice president Joe Biden’s demise after the New Hampshire primary knows full well. But right now, the economic data are as good as they can get for Trump. Maybe he should take a page from New Orleans’ culture and have another slogan: “Laissez les bon temps rouler” — let the good times roll.