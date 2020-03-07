Warren’s vaunted plans, although numerous, were bad. She was unable to capitalize on her summer polling surge because her health-care plan scared voters. When she filled in more details, many experts panned them as unrealistic and unworkable. Time and again, she displayed a Bernie Sanders-like approach to policy, in which money was assumed to be virtually unlimited and policy trade-offs nonexistent. Yet her campaign and supporters kept pointing to all those plans as evidence of her seriousness.

Warren often seemed to preach to a choir who shared her assumptions, while dismissing the notion that anyone could disagree with her in good faith. Imagine, for example, having doubts about her tax plan, and then hearing this: “There are some people who don’t like this. Actually, let’s be more specific. There are some billionaires who don’t like this,” she said at a Feb. 17 rally. No one else? Not even, say, a host of top economists who argued her plan would have been highly inefficient and economically risky?

“Oh, they’re just wrong,” she said at a Dec. 19 debate, after being confronted with the fact that experts, not just billionaires, questioned her tax agenda. Warren was equally dismissive of her fellow Democrats. “This is no time for small ideas,” she would often say, in a jab at Klobuchar, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and other opponents — who, in fact, had ambitious agendas decidedly to the left of President Barack Obama’s.

It was obvious Klobuchar detested the way Warren treated her. After a debate in which Warren called Klobuchar’s health-care plan a “Post-it note,” Klobuchar fired back in an interview with the Post Editorial Board: “[Sanders] puts out his plan, so does Elizabeth [Warren], then we try to put out a plan and they say, ‘oh, that’s nothing. That’s a Post-it note.’ Then we come back and defend it. And I think that it’s been hard for people to see that the plans we propose are actually really bold as well. They’re just different.”

More importantly, they were better. Klobuchar proposed a public health-care plan that would not force the whole nation through a chaotic transition off private insurance. She centered her climate plan on pricing carbon dioxide emissions. She admitted there were limits to how much money the federal government could derive from the wealthy, and therefore how many new government services she could promise. So she proposed offering free college tuition only to those who need the help.

Klobuchar expressed just as much pride about her substantial achievements. But she did not dismiss people who disagreed with her the way Warren did. Democrats won in 2018, she told The Post, because “people knew that the cause was bigger than their individual views on issues” and an ideologically diverse coalition turned out, including some Republicans. “I just don’t think that being willing to reach out to those people to heal our nation should be viewed as a negative in the Democratic primary. I think it should be viewed as what we need to do, not just to win, but to govern.”

Yet Klobuchar was labeled as cautious and boring, and Warren sophisticated and selfless.

Warren was well-prepared, articulate and disciplined. She also often showed great empathy for those who told their personal stories at her campaign rallies. This made her dismissive attitude toward those who, with reason, shied from embracing her agenda all the more upsetting. Her critics deserved better than to be told they were either intellectually small or the stooges of billionaires.

Warren didn’t deserve to win. Klobuchar did. Democrats should be asking themselves if sexism blocked her path to the nomination. They should also be asking themselves whether the dogmatism of Warren and Sanders made it that much harder for a smart, accomplished, reasonable senator to make the case that she was the right choice for this moment.

