In South Carolina, Biden made his last stand; on Super Tuesday he practically ran the table, winning 11 of 14 states. He was exuberant on election night. “We were told, well, when you got to Super Tuesday, it’d be over,” he said. “Well, it may be over for the other guy!” He added, “I’m here to report we are very much alive! And make no mistake about it, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing.” He was the embodiment of Winston Churchill’s admonition, “Nothing in life is so exhilarating as to be shot at without result.”

Biden, unlike the press, knows that presidential politics is about the bond a politician can create with voters. In Biden’s case that bond has been forged over decades, including his eight years as President Barack Obama’s vice president. The voters of South Carolina know him, and he knows them. They rescued him from political oblivion, their party from angry, bullying socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and, most likely, the country from four more years of President Trump.

Sanders and his mob have the temerity to call South Carolina voters and voters in eleven other states “corporate Democrats.” That slur and condescension — treating voters like pawns of mysterious, dark elites — is revealing of Sanders and edifying about left-wing populism. Change the terms just a bit (“liberal elites” become “corporate Democrats,” and “fake news” becomes “corporate news”) and it boils down to the same politics of resentment and contempt for voters’ intelligence that we have witnessed over four years. (Had the press and Democrats not written off Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the left would have had a far more appealing, reasonable and electable standard-bearer.)

There is nothing like winning to transform a politician. And this week Biden was relaxed, confident and commanding. He dismissed Sanders’s barbs with a wave of the hand and a chuckle. He knows he has Sanders on the run.

Even before Super Tuesday, Biden’s impressive South Carolina win compelled two moderate competitors to drop out and endorse him, and a previous rival, former congressman Beto O’Rourke, to offer his support as well. Since then a steady parade of congressmen, senators, governors and other elected officials have thrown their support behind Biden. They know a winner when they see one, and they think they now have a shot to oust Trump and maybe win back the majority in the Senate.

The speed with which Biden’s about-face occurred was surprising. However, those who have watched him interact with voters, heard the emotion in voters’ voices and seen Biden’s ability to console and comfort are not surprised we have ended up where the race began, with Biden in the lead.

For all of this, we can say: Well done, Mr. Vice President.