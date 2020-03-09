Until very recently, talk in Brussels was all about a new “European Green Deal” and the coming digital transition. Grand policy documents were released in a steady stream. But now, it’s all back to the new normal — crisis management, that is.

This time, Europe faces a multifaceted crisis of a kind we haven’t really seen before. Italy has now put its entire population under lock down, restricting all travel. The number of identified cases of coronavirus is now higher in both France and Germany than it was in Italy when the first travel warnings were issued.

Things will get worse. The challenge is medical and financial but also political. It will be crucial for European countries to work together.

Sharing lessons learned is the first step in these uncharted waters. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control — the E.U. equivalent of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — coordinates the flow of information, brings experts together and provides advice directly to the E.U. governments. Its director was part of a recent emergency meeting of ministers in Brussels.

Europe might have important advantages in this crisis. With well-functioning national health systems, universal coverage and paid sick leave, there is an infrastructure in place to at least cushion the blow of even a very serious pandemic. But the economic impact is likely to be severe. Tourism amounts to more than 13 percent of Italy’s gross domestic product. There will be massive pain throughout the economy and the government will have to step in to alleviate it. But with a public debt of 132 percent of GDP, there will be limited room to maneuver, even if the European Commission is almost certain to allow some leeway on the deficit targets.

With monetary policy having run its course during the debt crisis, there will have to be fiscal policy action.

There will be strong political pressure to close borders, but quarantining entire countries is hardly a viable strategy. Still, there will be populist voices calling for walls whenever possible.

In the middle of all this, there could be a new refugee and migration crisis. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced by the Syrian and Russian offensive in the Idlib province of Syria since December. Turkey, which borders Syria to the north, feels that it has taken enough migrants and has them pointed toward the border with Greece hoping that this would force it open.

It’s unlikely that we will see a repeat of the desperation of 2015, gut governments are nervous, populists are screaming and it all adds to the general atmosphere of crisis. Already, there have been two emergency E.U. ministerial meetings on how to deal with that challenge.

In the face of a challenge of this magnitude, no nation is truly sovereign. There are no border controls tight enough to keep a virus out.

It’s time to find common solutions.