That last one is what Republicans are now contemplating, to deal with the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak. The White House began discussing it almost as soon as the virus emerged, and now Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), the chair of the Finance Committee, is floating “targeted tax relief measures” as the economic salve we’ve been waiting for. Others are chiming in as well; former House speaker Newt Gingrich proposed a one-time tax break for companies that move manufacturing from China to the United States, to carry us through this moment of peril.

Problem solved, right?

Democrats, on the other hand, have a very different idea. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) released a statement Sunday with a list of priorities for government action to deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus, including paid sick leave for workers affected, enhanced food assistance, free testing for the virus, reimbursements for uncovered medical care related to the virus, and protections from price gouging.

There’s a legitimate difference underneath this disagreement, which is that the two parties have very different ideas about what government policy changes can actually affect the economy. So if and when we get a bipartisan agreement that something should be done, they both gravitate toward the kind of solutions they always prefer, since those are the ones they think will work.

It just so happens that Republicans are almost completely wrong.

That’s because they have a near-absolute faith that tax cuts, especially for the wealthy and corporations, have a wonder-working power to transform the country’s economic fortunes. That’s why they always predict that their tax cuts will quickly trickle down to ordinary people and the result will be boundless prosperity, as they did when President George W. Bush and President Trump both cut taxes. And it’s why, when Democrats raise taxes on the wealthy, as Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama did, they say the result will be a cataclysmic recession.

Yet, even when they’re proven wrong, their faith does not waver.

And, in this case, we have a contrast between a more direct approach and a less direct approach. Republicans argue that by giving a break to corporations especially those in industries affected by the virus (that’s the “targeted” part), we can prop up the economy across the board. They might want to throw in some broader cuts as well. (Trump has floated a payroll tax cut, though it’s unclear how much support that would have among Republicans on Capitol Hill.) But the basic idea is that if we just pour some tax cuts around like Robitussin, everything will improve.

That’s also why Trump pushed for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates (and was unhappy when they only lowered them a half-point), though it’s unclear that access to cheap credit is really the problem that confronts us.

The proposal from Pelosi and Schumer, on the other hand, is aimed not at companies but at individuals — especially those most directly affected by the virus. It isn’t their final word; should a genuine recession loom, they’ll almost certainly propose broad-based stimulus to boost the economy.

But they’re trying to aim right at the problem with things such as sick leave and free testing. The underlying belief is that government can successfully address specific problems, so we need it to do more than just get out of the way to let the market solve everything.

And yes, if a bill moves through Congress, there will be plenty of horse-trading as everyone tries to get their favorite program or cut into the legislation. But we should ask a couple of key questions about whatever emerges. Who precisely does this benefit? Do they actually need it? How much is going to wealthy people and corporations who already got an enormous tax cut in 2017? Is there reason to believe it will have the effect its advocates claim?

If the best answer Republicans can offer to those questions is “Tax cuts are magic!” then we might want to be skeptical of what they’re proposing. As we always should.

