Warren is right to worry. She knows that her party is preparing for what is shaping up to be a bitter nomination fight between Sanders and Joe Biden. It’s going to get nasty. And it’s not going to end there.

Republicans are preparing to spend record sums on online campaigns, and they’re continuing to make widespread use of dubious online tactics. Just within the past few days, Twitter issued its first “media manipulation” warning in response to a doctored video about Biden issued by White House social media director Dan Scavino. (President Trump, of course, retweeted it.) Twitter’s move came just days after Facebook took down Trump campaign ads masquerading as census forms. Small wonder that some on the left are tempted to respond in kind.

The Democratic Party needs to take a clear stand. It can do so by signing on to a formal, party-wide pledge to ban disinformation tactics from its campaigns. Joe Biden took such a pledge; the Warren campaign did as well. The heads of all Democratic state party organizations have urged the Democratic National Committee to take similar action. So far it has taken a pass instead.

Veteran Democratic Party activist Simon Rosenberg is convinced the DNC is making a mistake. “We should be clear that we’re for nonproliferation,” he told me. “That we don’t believe that the tactics that the Russians used against us in 2016 should be used against one another or against Trump. This should be something that has no place in democracies.” I couldn’t agree more.

It’s easy to issue bland condemnations of online harassment (as Sanders himself has done). And, indeed, both parties insist that they reject the use of disinformation. Asked for comment, DNC spokesperson Daniel Wessel said in an email: “Let’s be clear: we don’t support hacking, will never attempt to deceive voters through the use of inauthentic or deceptive tactics, and will notify the appropriate authorities if approached by foreign actors to interfere in an election.” He accused the Republicans of failing to uphold comparable standards, adding, “We would appreciate the spotlight be held equally in their direction.”

The Republican National Committee referred me to previous remarks by Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: “Any breach of our political organizations regardless of party is an affront to all of us, and we should come together as Americans to prevent it from ever happening again. It’s important we do all we can to safeguard our future elections.”

Needless to say, McDaniel’s comment contrasts sharply with Trump’s stated willingness to accept assistance from foreign powers — as well as his continued enthusiasm for twisting the truth with the help of social media.

Yet even though Republicans have shown themselves far more aggressive in their embrace of disinformation tactics, Democrats are not entirely immune. The now-defunct campaign of Mike Bloomberg disseminated deceptively edited videos online, targeted Sanders on Twitter with fake quotes and even paid social media influencers to promote the candidate. And even though Sanders has condemned the sort of tactics criticized by Warren, he has also muddied the message by suggesting that Russia, rather than his supporters, is really responsible.

One can understand why there are Democrats who argue that resorting to disinformation is only justified when confronting the Trumpian juggernaut. Matt Osborne, a progressive activist who deployed fake Facebook pages against Republicans in the 2017 Alabama Senate race, put it this way: “If you don’t do it, you’re fighting with one hand tied behind your back,” he told the New York Times. “You have a moral imperative to do this — to do whatever it takes.”

This is dangerous logic. Trump and his supporters have already shattered long-established democratic standards. Do Democrats really want to condone that assault rather than working on the cure? If we really want a healthy political discourse, we have to start by reaffirming our commitment to the norm of truth. Democrats have a chance to brand themselves unambiguously as the party that sticks to the facts.

“We can win elections by playing within the normal set of rules,” says Rosenberg, who notes that most online disinformation tactics involve fraud, which should be beyond the bounds of accepted behavior. “If these tactics become common, it will be very hard to put this genie back in the bottle. If we’re going to be against it, we’ve got to be against it.”

He’s right. The DNC should be prepared to live by this biblical adage: The truth will set you free.