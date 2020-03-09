The threat of a coronavirus-fueled oil war and ongoing panic around the outbreak brought markets to stunning lows Monday, triggering a forced halt to trading after the Standard & Poor’s 500 index sank 7 percent shortly after the opening bell.

The Dow Jones industrial average cratered more than 2,000 points, or roughly 7.8 percent. The S&P 500 fell 7.6 percent and the Nasdaq tumbled 7.3 percent.

The New York Stock Exchange tripped the so-called “circuit breaker” at a time of relentless volatility for global markets, which have been battered for weeks as the deadly outbreak continues to unfold. The forced 15-minute brake initially appeared to have a stabilizing effect, but by mid-afternoon the Dow had skidded more than 2,100 points, or nearly 8 percent.