* Matt Gertz argues that the Fox-Trump coronavirus denial feedback loop will literally get people killed.\
* Amber Phillips breaks down the effect Montana Governor Steve Bullock’s choice to run for Senate will have on Democrats’ chances of taking back the chamber
* Simon Rosenberg looks at a batch of new polling that shows Trump is in trouble and the Senate is slipping away from Republicans.
* Juliette Kayyem explains why we aren’t nearly ready for the effects this virus is going to have on our society in the coming months.
* Jonathan Capehart talks to Kamala Harris about why she waited to endorse Joe Biden.
* Margaret Sullivan argues that the media aren’t acting quickly enough to head off an election day disaster.
* Jill Filipovic considers Hillary Clinton, this year’s women presidential candidates, and the unfortunate deja vu so many people are now feeling.
* At the American Prospect, I argued that in this election Trump will raise hypocrisy to new heights, but calling him out for his hypocrisy won’t help.