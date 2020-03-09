I am relieved to say that we have a president who is choosing not to hear any bad news about the virus! Which means that it does not exist, or is not worrisome, or both. As long as the president is kept happy and his mind is kept untroubled, we will all be all right. But as soon as he notices that there is a problem, it will become Real. We must keep the numbers good at all costs. They are not people, certainly not sick people — just numbers! And we don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault anyway.

The tests are all perfect (like the letter and the transcript, if you see), but we absolutely must not conduct any more than necessary. Learning how widespread the virus is would only alarm us and make us think that it is more widespread than our most optimistic estimate, and that might cause us to lose our élan. Dare we discover that we are not the best prepared, most resilient nation on earth? Dare we discover that we are weeks behind in our precautions?

If we started to act as though there were a crisis, the virus would notice that and become emboldened. That is the last thing we want; therefore, we must ignore it, and it will go away with the changing of the seasons, like climate change does each winter. It will hear how low its ratings are and, I think, be ashamed of itself. We need only keep this up for a few more weeks, and then it will evaporate away from the shame.

There are two ways of not being on fire. One is to put it out. The other is to refuse to admit that you are on fire. You can do this for several minutes even after the heat has become unbearable. You can keep doing this as long as your will holds out, really. It is never a good time to admit that you are on fire; it will certainly come as a shock to everyone at work, and people spontaneously combusting tend to be unwelcome at dinner parties. People might speak derisively of you and sell their stocks in your future endeavors. No, better not to allow yourself to be on fire until the last possible moment, until the very moment you are consumed.

Admitting that there was a problem would be a serious letdown for one accustomed to subjugating reality to his whim — plucking people out of thin air to make crowds, hearing voices telling him he is wonderful, genius, the best, with a personal net worth that fluctuates based upon his feeling on a particular day and a body that is exactly as fit as he wills it to be. Bowing to objective reality would cause his entire system to crumble. Therefore it must be postponed until the last possible minute, and possibly even beyond that. The solution to information that might be bad? Bad information!

Choose only the information that pleases you. It is so unpleasant to know unpleasant things are happening. Far better not to know. Schrödinger was a fool; all he needed to do was not open the box, and he could have been absolutely sure that all his cats were alive.