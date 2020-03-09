The single-use plastic bag was invented in 1965 in Sweden but not introduced in the United States until 1976. By 1986, plastic accounted for 80 percent of bags consumed in Europe, but it took another 10 years for plastic to reach an 80 percent share in the United States.

The U.S. movement to restrict the use of plastic bags began in the late 1980s. In 1989, Maine passed a law prohibiting retailers from offering plastic bags unless customers specifically asked for them. In 1990, Nantucket passed an ordinance banning plastic bags. Today, there are 471 localities in the United States with some form of plastic-bag ordinance that taxes or bans single-use bags, including statewide laws that ban the use of single-use plastic bags in California, Oregon, New York, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut and Delaware. Many of these laws earmark tax revenues for environmental cleanup efforts.

There is no denying that single-use plastic bags impose environmental costs. It has been estimated that Americans use more than 102 billion plastic bags a year. Unfortunately, too many of these bags end up littering the environment. The Natural Resources Defense Council estimates that Californians pay about $11 per capita each year to keep plastic bags from ending up in oceans. Despite the effort, the Ocean Conservancy, in its annual cleanup report, lists plastic bags as one of the most common items collected.

With a recycling cost of about $4,000 per ton, plastic bag recycling is not economically viable. A 2009 estimate by the state of Illinois calculated its plastic bag recycling rate to be 1.5 percent; California estimated a recycling rate at 3 percent. Many plastic bags end up in landfills, where it takes 10 to 20 years for them to decompose.

If there is a case to be made to ban or tax single-use plastic bags, there is an equally strong case for imposing a tax on the packaging materials used in home delivery e-commerce transactions. A recent report estimated that Amazon logistics delivered about 2.5 billion e-commerce packages last year, and FedEx and UPS delivered about 3 billion and 4.7 billion packages respectively.

The growth of e-commerce home deliveries translates into growth in the demand for (and disposal of) packaging materials. Surprisingly, the growth of online shopping has not translated into an outright increase in the U.S. production of corrugated cardboard, in part because packaging has evolved to reduce the material cost and weight of packages shipped. Unfortunately, in many cases the reduction in the use of cardboard has been accomplished by increasing the use of plastic films to wrap items in transit. An example can be seen in packaging for a case of water bottles: Once packaged with a heavy cardboard base, they now are commonly wrapped in plastic film without cardboard. Another is the use of plastic “air pillows” to replace paper padding inside shipping boxes. These plastic films are as environmentally problematic as single-use plastic bags.

And while the growth of Internet sales has not resulted in an overall increase in U.S. cardboard production, it still consumes a lot of cardboard that must be discarded at a time when cities across the country are abandoning their recycling programs because of an increase in recycling costs. Since 2017, the average price of used corrugated cardboard has declined by 85 percent to a 20-year low, as China and other Asian countries limited their U.S. imports of used cardboard. Consequently, much discarded cardboard now ends up being burned or placed in landfills.

