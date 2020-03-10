Mississippi was called right at poll closing time for Biden. With 86 percent of the African American vote, Biden has established a lock on this critical constituency. He also beat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) among non-college-educated whites, supposedly a Sanders-friendly group, by a stunning 78 to 19 percent margin. That combination of African Americans and non-college-educated whites, if carried through other states, will make Biden virtually unstoppable.

Biden had a compelling win in Missouri. There, too, he won 69 percent of African Americans and non-college-educated whites (55 to 40 percent). Biden has also opened a considerable advantage with women voters (58 to 36 percent), perhaps a reflection of women’s distaste for a hollering firebrand, especially one who attracts online bullies.

As former Missouri Democratic senator Claire McCaskill put it, “If Biden is able to bring back home these white, non-college educated voters together with the suburban women who have had it up to here with the nonsense of Trump, and African American voters, no wonder Donald Trump doesn’t want him to be the nominee.”

However, it was in Michigan where the magnitude of Biden’s victory became clear. He did better in virtually every county compared to Hillary Clinton in 2016. As he did in Missouri and Mississippi, Biden swept up African American voters (66 percent), white college-educated voters (51 to 46) and white non-college-educated voters (50 to 45). All in all, Sanders did 20 points worse in 2020 than he did four years ago. Again, women overwhelmingly chose Biden (57 to 39 percent).

Polls will close at 11 p.m. Eastern time in Washington state. Should Biden win there, he will have effectively hit a grand slam. Nowhere have we seen the tidal wave of young voters that Sanders promised to bring into the party. To the contrary, older voters and suburbanites showed up in droves and voted for Biden. Perhaps voters are tired of the screaming socialist, or perhaps he was simply the beneficiary of non-Clinton voters in 2016.

Significantly, Priorities USA, the Democratic PAC that spun off from Obama’s organization announced it had seen enough:

The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee for President and @prioritiesUSA is going to do everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump in November. I hope others will join us in the fight. — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) March 11, 2020

Voters seem to agree. They are ready to move on to the task of dumping President Trump.

If Biden can keep that coalition of women, non-college and educated whites and African Americans together in the general election, he will have assembled a winning coalition not unlike what Barack Obama assembled (minus the youth vote, which has not yet shown enthusiasm for Biden). The choice between a candidate capable of maximizing the base or one extending the party’s reach into independents and soft Republicans (including a large percentage of suburban women) was patently false all along. The Democrats need to do both. With Biden, they might be able to do exactly that.

