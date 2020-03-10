Here’s a suggestion for the moderators for Sunday’s debate: Hold Sanders to exactly the same standard applied to the female candidates. Here are some questions that the moderators should not let Sanders evade:
- Why won’t you spell out your funding for Medicare-for-all? Doesn’t that show a lack of forthrightness with voters?
- You had a heart attack. You promised to release all medical records. At 78 years old, shouldn’t you share with voters just how serious your heart attack was? Are you on any medication and/or doctor’s restrictions? Have you had any other heart-related medical incidents?
- Your online supporters have joined Trump supporters in questioning Biden’s mental fitness. Why do you not do something about this? Why did you not fire aides who were responsible for talking points calling Warren “elite”? Why does your campaign, as Warren pointed out, attract many more aggressive, misogynistic supporters than do other campaigns?
- You said Biden’s support comes from “corporate Democrats” and billionaires. Isn’t that insulting to average Democrats who voted in droves for Biden?
- Your onslaught of young voters never showed up. How can you claim to be the more electable if your promised supporters are still in hiding?
- You’ve voted against immigration reform in 2007, against the Brady bill, against measures to keep the government open under Trump, against every trade deal and against the Magnitsky Act. Are you out of step with your own party?
Both candidates should be asked if they will pledge to selecting a woman for vice president. And although Biden has endured an onslaught of attacks and negative stories when he was previously the front-runner, he should not get a pass, either. There is still ground to cover:
- Are you willing to put through a sizable stimulus package if the economy is in recession next year? What, if anything, concerns you about the debt?
- You have denied seeking to cut entitlements. Are modifications that would change benefits for people not presently on Medicare or Social Security off the table, too? What other funding sources would you use to pay for entitlements?
- What changes, if any, are you willing to make to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms to regulate the financial industry?
- Should Congress pass a bill to mandate automatic voter registration and mail-in voting for all federal races? Should it require states to apportion congressional districts by an independent body or experts?
- There is concern about how the administration will handle the census. What would you do if you have reason to believe certain groups of Americans have been undercounted?
- In the future, should Iowa and New Hampshire be the first two contests in the process of selecting a presidential nominee? Would you do away with all caucuses?
- What, if anything, would you do about self-funded billionaires in the Democratic primary?
- Every female contender was eliminated from this race. Does this reflect a problem of sexism in the media? In the country at large?
With just two candidates on the stage, we certainly hope answers won’t be time-limited to one minute and 15 seconds. We might learn something if candidates are given time to develop their thoughts or to reveal their weaknesses.
Read more: