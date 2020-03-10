Before Bitecofer jetted off to Los Angeles for that appearance, she talked politics with me on “Cape Up.” Yes, she says former vice president Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential nominee. Yes, she says Democrats will win back the White House. Yes, Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Doug Jones (D-Ala.) are toast in their bids for reelection this November. Now find out how Bitecofer knows this and why she is so certain of her forecasts.
