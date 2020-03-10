In July 2018, election forecaster and analyst Rachel Bitecofer did something extraordinary. Not only did she say the Democrats would retake the House of Representatives, she also predicted the number of seats. Bitecofer was only off by one: The Democrats took 41 seats instead of the 42 seats she predicted. Bitecofer has been in the spotlight ever since. Just last Friday, the senior fellow at the Niskanen Center in Washington appeared on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Before Bitecofer jetted off to Los Angeles for that appearance, she talked politics with me on “Cape Up.” Yes, she says former vice president Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential nominee. Yes, she says Democrats will win back the White House. Yes, Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Doug Jones (D-Ala.) are toast in their bids for reelection this November. Now find out how Bitecofer knows this and why she is so certain of her forecasts.

“Cape Up" is Jonathan’s weekly podcast talking to key figures behind the news and our culture. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Listen to more: