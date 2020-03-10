New York’s governor announced Tuesday he is sending the National Guard into a New York City suburb to help fight the nation’s biggest known cluster of coronavirus cases, as the battle against the U.S. outbreak intensified.

The move — one of the most dramatic steps taken yet to deal with the crisis in the United States — came as health authorities contended with alarming bunches of infections on both coasts and scattered cases in between.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said three schools and other gathering places will be shut down in a containment zone in New Rochelle, the epicenter of an outbreak of more than 100 cases. He said troops will scrub surfaces and deliver food to the zone, which extends a mile in all directions from a synagogue connected to some of the cases.

Residents and visitors to the community of about 79,000 people will still be able to come and go freely, and businesses can remain open.