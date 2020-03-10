Acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell has declined to appear before Congress on Tuesday to speak about foreign election threats, citing apprehension about his preparedness to address sensitive subjects that tend to upset the president, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The top intelligence community official asked President Trump to be excused from the briefings because he anticipated pointed questions from Democrats about politically volatile subjects — such as intelligence assessments that Russia is once more interfering in U.S. politics, two of the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

Makes sense: Why would you keep Congress briefed, when they might ask difficult questions, and that could upset the president?

New York’s governor announced Tuesday he is sending the National Guard into a New York City suburb to help fight the nation’s biggest known cluster of coronavirus cases, as the battle against the U.S. outbreak intensified.
The move — one of the most dramatic steps taken yet to deal with the crisis in the United States — came as health authorities contended with alarming bunches of infections on both coasts and scattered cases in between.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said three schools and other gathering places will be shut down in a containment zone in New Rochelle, the epicenter of an outbreak of more than 100 cases. He said troops will scrub surfaces and deliver food to the zone, which extends a mile in all directions from a synagogue connected to some of the cases.
Residents and visitors to the community of about 79,000 people will still be able to come and go freely, and businesses can remain open.

Your uncle will soon be forwarding you a chain email about how this is the prelude to martial law being declared.

* And John Wagner, Colby Itkowitz, and Elise Viebeck report that both Biden and Sanders have cancelled rallies scheduled for today in Ohio out of coronavirus concerns. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has scheduled an “Own the Libs By Coming to the Arena and Licking the Seatback of the Person In Front of You” rally.