New York’s governor announced Tuesday he is sending the National Guard into a New York City suburb to help fight the nation’s biggest known cluster of coronavirus cases, as the battle against the U.S. outbreak intensified.The move — one of the most dramatic steps taken yet to deal with the crisis in the United States — came as health authorities contended with alarming bunches of infections on both coasts and scattered cases in between.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said three schools and other gathering places will be shut down in a containment zone in New Rochelle, the epicenter of an outbreak of more than 100 cases. He said troops will scrub surfaces and deliver food to the zone, which extends a mile in all directions from a synagogue connected to some of the cases.Residents and visitors to the community of about 79,000 people will still be able to come and go freely, and businesses can remain open.
Your uncle will soon be forwarding you a chain email about how this is the prelude to martial law being declared.
* Ann E. Marimow reports that an appeals court has ruled that the Justice Department must turn over grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation it was trying to keep Congress from seeing.
* Chye-Ching Huang explains what’s wrong with shoring up the economy against coronavirus with the payroll tax cut that Trump wants, and suggests far better approaches.
* Beth Reinhard and Emma Brown report that we have a national stockpile of medical supplies, but nobody replenished the supply of face masks since 2009.
* Dan Drezner explains to people like the president why it’s necessary to take precautions for the coronavirus that seem like overkill but actually aren’t.
* Quoctrung Bui and Sarah Kliff explain how hard other countries had to work to get the universal health care they now enjoy.
* John Stoehr urges journalists to stop treating Trump as an ordinary partisan, and reckon with how beyond redemption he has truly drifted.
* Isabelle Khurshudyan reports on Vladimir Putin’s party’s plan to allow him to stay in power through 2036.
* David J. Lynch explains what the “corporate debt bomb” is and why it could push us into recession.
* And John Wagner, Colby Itkowitz, and Elise Viebeck report that both Biden and Sanders have cancelled rallies scheduled for today in Ohio out of coronavirus concerns. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has scheduled an “Own the Libs By Coming to the Arena and Licking the Seatback of the Person In Front of You” rally.