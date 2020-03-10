We saw conservatives attempt to portray Biden as losing his cool in his encounter with an autoworker in Michigan. In fact, Biden was forcefully but logically rejecting NRA talking points:

Apparently, the Trump campaign thinks this makes @JoeBiden look bad?



I love it. This is exactly the Fighting Joe I want to see show-up and tell Trump he’s full of it. https://t.co/lGiltAUOfc — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 10, 2020

And we have seen the full-on campaign to paint Biden as in mental decline, which is truly rich when the incumbent president serves up word salads and seems unable to grasp basic information (e.g., there will be no vaccine anytime soon):

#NEW: President Trump gives update on meeting w/GOP congressional leaders on coronavirus response & getting tested himself:



"Some very good numbers coming out of some countries where it started earlier."



"I don't think its a big deal...I feel very good."pic.twitter.com/mdOMXCHnt5 — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) March 10, 2020

Simple accuracy and fairness require that respectable news outlets should not be airing or passing on via social media snippets of a candidate without viewing the incident in question. If and when a doctored or deceptively edited video is uncovered, reporters should confront and hold accountable the campaign on whose behalf the video is being circulated. Social media companies need to adhere to their deceptive ad policies (to the extent these videos wind up in ads).

Reporters must also refuse to let candidates go with unfulfilled promises. For example, on the issue of releasing medical records, any candidate for president — especially one older than 70 — should make records freely available and authorize personal physicians to answer questions. Candidates should be asked about this at every interview and in every debate until they relent.

The media has not done a sufficient job illustrating and describing the degree to which Trump is babbling nonsense, as evidenced by his frightfully unhinged appearance in the East Room after his impeachment acquittal. When he talks in sentence fragments that say nothing at all or directly contradicts information from experts, reporters should ask him, bluntly: “What are you talking about?”

When describing these exchanges, print media must deploy vivid and accurate language to fully capture his cluelessness. This is particularly true about the spreading coronavirus and the president’s bizarre lack of interest in the health crisis — as opposed to its economic impact. They should ask him why he focuses so much on the travel industry as opposed to the sick and the deceased. They should ask his advisers why they feel compelled to heap praise on the president rather than simply getting to the business at hand. Letting these recitals go unremarked only normalizes behavior that resembles fawning over totalitarian leaders.

In sum, the media will be used as a conduit for disinformation unless and until they refuse to pass on questionable information, allow campaigns to escape blame for the arguments their followers propound and refuse to convey the extent of Trump’s mental and emotion deficiencies.

