Something similar happened in late 1997. Asian economic turmoil helped cause another massive one-day sell-off on Oct. 27, leading to a more than 7 percent decline in the Dow. Things weren’t good in Thailand, but Americans were largely unaffected. Unemployment, which was 4.7 percent in October 1997, dropped for another few years until it was a mere 3.8 percent in April 2000.
Sharp declines often occur after rapid rises. The 1987 crash was preceded by a nearly 50 percent increase in the Dow Jones average since the January prior. The crash merely took the market back temporarily to a level it had been at in early 1986, and a December recovery meant the market still closed up for the year. The 1997 drop was also preceded by a nearly 50 percent rise between January 1996 and July 1997. The drop took stocks back to their level from about a year prior, and as with 1987, the market’s rise quickly resumed, bringing the market back to its prior high by year’s end.
The declines of the past two weeks look eerily similar to these two examples. The Dow Jones rose nearly 19 percent between May 31 of last year and Feb. 12. The market rose by 43 percent between mid-April 2017 and early February of this year, and even after Monday’s sell-off, the Dow was still higher than it was at year’s end 2018. As with 1987 and 1997, unemployment is low and dropping. There is as yet no sign that this is anything other than a scary but standard market correction.
Contrast this with the 2008 financial crash. Back then, the unemployment rate had been rising for nearly a year before the market’s sudden decline. Real gross domestic product had started to decline in early 2008, and the decline accelerated as the year went on. Median housing prices had also been falling for more than a year before the crash. The collapse of Lehman Brothers, which triggered the stock market panic, merely confirmed what had been signaled in other data for quite some time.
If the coronavirus spread triggers a recession, we should be able to see it in other data besides the market. Firms will start announcing layoffs, and companies will announce sales declines. Claims for unemployment insurance will start to rise, and the number of hours worked per employee will likely fall. We likely are not yet through the crisis and won’t be until the spread of the seasonal disease stops naturally. For now, though, the market decline looks to be just another example of how traders use unwelcome news as an excuse to take profits.
Rudyard Kipling’s famous poem “If” contains sound advice for times like these: “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs,” he wrote, “yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it.” Keep that in mind as the doomsayers bleat their brays of woe.
