But there’s a less visible way the disease could shake up our politics. And Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who is often focused on election security issues, is sounding the alarm about it, by proposing $500 million in federal funding to help states prepare for voting disruptions caused by coronavirus.

Wyden has also filed legislation to make it possible for all Americans to vote by mail if necessary:

Wyden’s bill would give all Americans the right to vote by mail if 25 percent of states declared an emergency related to the coronavirus outbreak. The bill also would require state and local officials to prepare for possible coronavirus disruptions and to offer prepaid envelopes with self-sealing flaps to minimize the risk of contagion from voters’ licking envelopes.

All states allow vote by mail in certain circumstances, and this trend has been advancing here and there. But what Wyden is envisioning is something much broader: a federal mandate that states make this option fully available, if one quarter of them declare an emergency requiring it.

As voting rights expert Ari Berman noted, if this is going to happen, the states will have to start preparing right now. There are good voting access reasons for this: People may be reluctant to vote because they fear coronavirus, and that’s a terrible choice for folks to have to make.

But there’s another reason this may end up being important: It centers on poll workers, who tend to be seniors. You’ve all seen the elderly-but-civically-committed volunteers at your local polling place. Now they may be reluctant to serve, given that their advanced years may subject them to heightened health risks.

In 2018, a large majority of poll workers nationally were over 60 years old, according to one government survey. And there is reason to worry that untold numbers might not want to volunteer this time.

Indeed, we’re already seeing examples of this. In Kansas City, Mo., more than 10 percent of poll workers have already quit. And some poll workers have decided against showing up in Florida. While no serious disruptions appear to have happened, it’s not hard to imagine the situation getting more dire if coronavirus gets a lot worse, as appears plausible. It doesn’t take much to create voting-day disruptions, as we’ve learned from bitter experience.

Unfortunately, the prognosis of federal action on this front is not great. There’s no telling if Democrats will find the bandwidth to focus on Wyden’s bill. And Republicans tend to be suspicious of measures that facilitate voting access, particularly if the federal government is engineering them. Indeed, look at how furiously Senate Republicans have resisted pressure to secure our elections against foreign threats.

Beyond this, there’s always President Trump. He visibly delights in encouraging chaos and lack of confidence in our elections by constantly creating false impressions of widespread voter fraud, by “joking” endlessly that he’ll stay in office past two terms in order to demoralize Democratic voters into giving up, and by openly inviting more foreign interference.

So it’s hard to imagine Trump agreeing to anything that would (a) further underscore just how bad the threat of coronavirus disruptions has become; and (b) make voting easier and facilitate a smoother election.

Taken all together, coronavirus could be very disruptive to democracy. Canceled rallies could make it harder for the eventual Democratic nominee to rally the party and heal divisions lingering from the primaries. And Trump, too, views rallies as crucial to nursing his emotional bonds with his base. It’s hard to know how the parties will adapt if rallies are temporarily rendered impossible.

And on top of all that, given the salutary development of soaring turnout, new obstacles to voting — in the form of a highly contagious disease — could not be more terribly timed. This latter problem could be mitigated with action. But it probably won’t be. It’s all another reminder of how chaotic things could still get, and how much worse they could be made by the refusal of government to act to fix them.