On Tuesday, former vice president Joe Biden won the state, and most likely the Democratic nomination, largely because Michigan women rallied behind him. Preliminary exit polls indicate that he drew 58 percent of the female vote, compared with only 35 percent for Sanders.
Among men, the margin was far narrower. Biden won 47 percent of the male vote, just four percentage points more than the 43 percent Sanders received.
Biden actually did significantly better among women than Clinton did four years ago, when she won only 51 percent of the female vote in Michigan, just six percentage points ahead of Sanders in this cohort.
This rallying by Michigan women — who constituted 53 percent of Tuesday’s primary electorate — might seem surprising, given that the remaining two serious female candidates dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination only last week.
But it also comes at a time when women in the state are not lacking in reassurance of their power.
In the 2018 midterm primaries, Michigan Democrats did something unprecedented: They selected female candidates to be their standard-bearers for every statewide office on the ballot — governor, U.S. senator, attorney general and secretary of state.
In that fall’s general election, Michigan voters did something even more remarkable. They elected every single one of them.
So what does that say about what is likely to happen this fall? Michigan, long presumed to be blue, was a heartbreaker for Democrats in 2016. Trump won the state by about 13,000 votes — or one-third of a percentage point, which was the closest margin of any state in the country.
The enthusiasm that Michigan’s women showed for Biden on Tuesday suggests that Trump is likely to have a hard time winning Michigan again. It is also worth watching the next few primaries. Just as Biden has consolidated the African American vote, it appears that he is also well on his way toward building a unified and enthusiastic base of female support.
This year, women did not make history in the way many might have hoped. But they are making their voices heard nonetheless.
Read more: