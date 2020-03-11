Caesar first testified in Congress in 2014, after escaping Syria with 55,000 photographs showing the torture and murder of over 11,000 civilians in custody by the Assad regime. The State Department’s ambassador for war crimes said Caesar’s evidence proved the Assad regime had constructed the worst “machinery of cruel death” since the Nazis.

It was during a 2017 tour of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington that Bhavna Shyamalan, who leads the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation, first became aware of the Syria crisis when she saw some of Caesar’s photos on display. With the Holocaust Museum’s help, the images have been displayed in the halls of Congress, the United Nations and capitals around the world.

AD

AD

“I remember the time when I first learned about the Holocaust, and I just couldn’t believe that something like that could happen in our day,” she told me. “It was evident. It is happening right now, and I couldn’t believe it.”

The Holocaust Museum staff connected Bhavna Shyamalan to Mouaz Moustafa, a Syrian American former Hill staffer who now leads a nongovernmental organization that supports the Syrian opposition and Syrian civilians called the Syrian Emergency Task Force. Moustafa has worked closely with Caesar for years.

But when Bhavna brought the idea of supporting Syrians through their foundation to M. Night, he was resistant. Like most Americans, he saw the Syrian conflict as a complicated, far-away problem that Americans could neither understand nor influence.

AD

“They said, ‘This has to do with Syria.’ And I said, ‘Forget it, no way we are doing this,’” he told me. “I thought that was just a place where Muslims are killing Muslims. That was my knee-jerk reaction. Because that’s what we are taught.”

AD

Bhavna pressed M. Night to come to Washington and meet with Moustafa. He did. Over many hours, Moustafa walked M. Night through the origins of the conflict — the Syrian people’s peaceful struggle for rights that was met with deadly force from their own government.

“I was like, ‘Wait, they just wanted to be like Americans? That’s how this all started?,’” M. Night said. “As Mouaz told me all the details, I realized this was just a straight genocide being masked as a civil war. That needs to get out. I’m all in now, and I want to help as much as we can. My resistance and prejudices went away.”

AD

When M. Night and Bhavna go “all in” on a cause, they really go all in. Bhavna traveled with Moustafa to the Turkish-Syrian border in 2018, where she met with Syrian activists, refugees, victims of Assad’s war crimes and members of the Syrian Civil Defense force, known as the White Helmets. She brought food, toys and 600 letters of hope to orphaned Syrian children.

AD

Their foundation began helping a kindergarten called Wisdom House in Idlib, which also is supported by dozens of regular people from Arkansas, where Moustafa grew up after immigrating from Syria at age 9. The school supported 130 children for four years, but closed in December because the entire town was bombed by the Assad regime and Russia. The children were forced to flee northward for their lives.

“It’s been devastating to see that Wisdom House has been bombed and the kids had to be evacuated and have no place to go. … These are just babies,” Bhavna said. “It’s a no-brainer for us. We should all be helping.”

AD

M. Night and Bhavna stand almost alone among Hollywood heavyweights in terms of their devotion to the cause of helping Syrian civilians. Some celebrities have supported relief organizations such as INARA. But compared with tragedies in Sudan and Rwanda, the Syria crisis barely gets any entertainment industry attention at all.

AD

Along the way, M. Night and Bhavna Shyamalan got to know Caesar personally, even hosting him at their Pennsylvania house for a weekend. They also met Omar Alshogre, a torture victim first arrested at age 15 who spent more than three years in Assad’s dungeons. He also testified before Congress on Wednesday.

Caesar, who is living in hiding in an undisclosed European country, told me: “The days that I spent at M. Night and Bhavna’s home were some of the happiest moments of my life. … To me, they are they closest to family that I know at this time.”

AD

People such as Bhavna and M. Night Shyamalan, who have real relationships and experiences with Syrians under threat, are able to sort through the conflicting news accounts and noise surrounding the Syria issue. They came to Washington on Wednesday, they said, because they hope their celebrity can raise awareness of the suffering for Americans.

AD

“If we can get just a little bit more attention on it, it might actually get into their hearts a little bit,” M. Night said.

I couldn’t resist asking him if he was thinking about bringing the tales of Caesar, Alshogre and Moustafa to the silver screen.

“Definitely,” he said. “I’m always thinking about these three guys. Their stories are unbelievable.”

AD