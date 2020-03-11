On that day — March 11, 2019 — Sanders shared the lectern with acting director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought. When it came her time to speak, she was asked whether President Trump really believed that Democrats hate Jews, as Trump was reported to have said at a recent fundraiser. “I am not going to comment on a potentially leaked document,” replied Sanders.

Perhaps that exchange explains, at least in part, why there have been no briefings over the past year. As White House officials, including Grisham, like to say, the president is a remarkably accessible politician. Stats from the indefatigable Martha Joynt Kumar back them up:

The problem with all that accessibility is that Trump says nonsensical, false, insulting and bewildering things in those media encounters — a dynamic that makes press briefings all the more necessary. That is to say, Trump’s media availabilities require further media availabilities to explain his cockamamie actions. The dynamic reared its head in one of the recent, ad hoc briefings hosted by coronavirus task force chief-cum-Vice President Pence, who was asked whether the president had been tested for the virus. It was an important question because Trump has bucked advice from experts as he continues shaking people’s hands at events.

In response, Pence said he’d look into the matter, prompting Politico’s Jack Shafer to argue that he deserved a promotion or a demotion — as the case may be — to press secretary.

Whatever the case, the coronavirus briefings have provided the media a chance to have its questions answered and the administration a chance to get out its message. See how that works? Grisham agrees: “We have used briefings to help get the message out on vital topics such as coronavirus — as you know, we have had daily briefings on the topic,” she said to the Erik Wemple Blog in an email exchange. “But instead of me, the American people are hearing from the President, Vice President, and members of the coronavirus task force, which include cabinet secretaries and experts in the medical field. I certainly don’t have the ego to think I would do a better job than that group of people. If anything, the coronavirus briefings have only reiterated what I have been saying — the press and public deserve to hear from subject matter experts.”

The whole concept of a White House press secretary, of course, is a person who can address the range of topics confronting an administration in one session. That sort of thing doesn’t appear poised to make a comeback. “There is no shortage of information from this White House — it is 2020 and we are using all avenues and senior admin officials starting from the very top to get our message out,” Grisham noted, pointing out that the president uses Twitter, does short Q-and-A sessions; she answers all manner of questions from the media. “It does not need to be from one person who stands behind a podium.”

Then this: “In the news industry it started with newspapers, then went to radio, then TV, then the Internet — now reporters/news outlets get information out in a variety of ways including social media,” Grisham argued. “Why can’t that kind of an evolution apply to the President and his White House?”

We replied that the institution of the White House press briefing — an early incarnation of which blossomed in the administration of Woodrow Wilson — had managed to survive those critical technological transitions. Why drop it now?