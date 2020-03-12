The Dow Jones industrial average plummeted nearly 1,700 points at the open following President Trump’s announcement that he would restrict all travel from Europe for 30 days to stem the spread of the pandemic. After the circuit-breaker pause, the blue-chip index briefly fell more than 1,900 points before rebounding slightly.

Meanwhile, our allies are furious over Trump’s cockeyed travel ban:

“The Coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action,” the statement read, co-signed by E.U. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and E.U. Council President Charles Michel. “The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation.” The fiery response from Brussels was a sign of just how little the two sides appear to be coordinating their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In every imaginable way, Trump is making things worse.

It is time for Democrats to rise to the occasion. Given Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s determination to remain in the presidential race, he and former vice president Joe Biden are set to debate Sunday night. Since the debate was scheduled, the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic and its health and economic ramifications — aggravated by Trump — have only increased. Is this really the time to be quibbling over one another’s votes in Congress decades ago?

Mass campaign events have already been canceled. Perhaps it is time to drastically rethink this debate: Have the candidates come out together for a civil conversation about the nature of the catastrophe, the urgency of swift action and the measures they would suggest Congress as well as states, localities and businesses undertake.

They could bring with them experts to help amplify their points and provide factual information. For example, Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration, is a recognized expert who has been an informative figure for the general public. Biden should bring along Ronald Klain, President Barack Obama’s Ebola czar, not as a partisan, but as an expert who can provide information. They could invite governors such as Andrew M. Cuomo from New York and Jay Inslee from Washington state to participate remotely and explain what they are doing. All could take questions from the public via Twitter.

The candidates could also discuss how they would work with allies cooperatively, in contrast to Trump’s aggressive, antagonistic approach to other countries that are actually miles ahead of us in mitigation efforts.

The public is longing to hear calm, rational voices. With the benefit of a huge audience, Biden and Sanders could do a world of good by helping to dispel ignorance and encourage responsible, lifesaving behavior. Moreover, the two rivals putting politics away to jointly address a once-in-a-generation crisis would serve as a model, we hope, for politicians inside the Beltway.

The temptation for individuals, businesses and politicians is to try to keep things operating “normally.” It may seem counterintuitive, but denial and inertia are far more common reactions to catastrophe than panic. (The best book on the topic I have seen is Amanda Ripley’s “The Unthinkable: Who Survives When Disaster Strikes — and Why.”) It is up to leaders, without causing panic, to guide and goad others to take measures that in the short term seem burdensome, inconvenient or even painful (e.g., closing businesses) to maximize survival rates.

Make no mistake: We are talking about how to minimize the number of Americans who will become gravely ill or die. That, it would seem, should compel responsible politicians to set the example, to break through the facade of normalcy.

