The stock market on Thursday shrugged off dramatic intervention by two central banks and a televised prime-time address by President Trump, posting its largest one-day loss since 1987, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to pummel the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its largest one-day point loss in history, dropping almost 2,353 points to close at 21,200.47. In percentage terms, the 10 percent loss marked the Dow’s worst day since 1987. Both the Dow and the broader S&P 500 index fell for the 13th time in the last 15 sessions.

Wall Street’s stunning meltdown over the past month has erased almost all of the stock market gains since Trump’s November 2016 election. On Feb. 12, the Dow was up more than 61 percent since his surprise win. Now the total gain is around 11 percent.