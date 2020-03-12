* Kate Riga breaks down how Rep. Katie Porter got the CDC director to commit to giving all Americans free coronavirus testing, apparently against his will.
* Lachlan Markay reports on conservative media personalities who say coronavirus is no biggie while advertisers use it to make a quick buck from vulnerable audiences.
* Will Wilkinson has a very smart piece explaining why Biden needs to embrace Warrenism.
* Michael Scherer reports on how Joe Biden is getting his staff into shape for the general election.
* McKay Coppins examines the propaganda apparatus helping Trump mislead the public on the coronavirus.
* Helaine Olen looks at what Bernie Sanders has already accomplished.
* Robert Kuttner lists some of the Wall Street Democrats Joe Biden shouldn’t put back in government if he wins.
* And Farhad Manjoo says that everyone’s a socialist when there’s a pandemic going on.