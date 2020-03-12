No doubt, achieving more accountability for high-status sexual predators and empowering women to speak out about abuse is a #MeToo gain. But those who rightfully celebrate Weinstein’s punishment should not ignore evidence that #MeToo has also brought forth more troubling episodes — ones in which those accused of wrongdoing have had to contend with seemingly insurmountable presumptions of guilt and vague, subjective definitions of sexual misconduct.

Although Weinstein is the emblematic #MeToo perpetrator — a man who coerced unwilling women through intimidation, manipulation and sometimes force — other men have taken a fall over far more ambiguous allegations.

Take a January story by Kelefa Sanneh in the New Yorker — the magazine that played a major role in Weinstein’s undoing — about the travails of Pinegrove, an independent rock group struggling to recover from its lead singer’s #MeToo problem.

In November 2017, Evan Stephens Hall agreed to take a one-year hiatus and seek therapy after a crew member who had toured with the band accused him of “sexual coercion.” The charge stemmed from a brief relationship the accuser eventually came to see as damaging (partly, perhaps, because it led to a breakup with her previous boyfriend) and, in the magazine’s words, “implicitly manipulative.” The woman acknowledged that Hall wielded no power over her — the band had an unstructured, egalitarian atmosphere and was not a source of steady income — but said that “in the bubble of tour, I really felt like he did.” For his part, Hall “believed we were mutually in love,” as he said in a statement on Facebook, but apologized for being blind to his “inherent privilege” as a man and a “recognized performer.” Remarkably, after 2,700 words, the New Yorker article asked: “Is this enough?”

Or consider the professional repercussions suffered by Jack Smith IV, formerly a journalist for the progressive website Mic. A September 2018 story by Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, editor in chief of the feminist Website Jezebel, about taking #MeToo into “gray areas,” vilified Smith based on accounts from a “whisper network” of five women with whom he had sexual relationships, none of whom worked with him at Mic but all of whom, according to Jezebel, accused Smith of “emotional abuse, manipulation, and gaslighting.” Apart from one allegation of nonconsensual choking during sex, which Smith denied, their claims discussed “coercive” sex and “emotional manipulation” such as alternating between affection and aloofness or hostility. A Mic investigation sparked by one of the women’s earlier allegations on social media had cleared Smith of impropriety at work. Nonetheless, he was fired hours after the article was posted because of what Mic’s executive news director called “multiple, disturbing allegations.”

Very quickly after #MeToo emerged, the movement’s focus expanded from abuse of power in the workplace to a wider terrain of male misbehavior. But what does “misbehavior” mean? Human interaction, intimate or professional, is often a tangled web. People routinely revise their memories, especially when a romance or friendship sours — and when the personal becomes political. In a cultural moment that urges the reexamination of male-female dynamics through the lens of patriarchal oppression, a messy relationship can easily be reframed as one-sidedly abusive, and a reciprocal flirtation with a colleague can be recast as reluctantly tolerated sexual harassment.

Disturbingly, even some accused men who are exonerated can remain in #MeToo’s shadow. In 2018, writer Junot Diaz was accused of nonconsensually kissing a female writer and misogynistic verbal aggression toward two other female writers at events. One allegation of verbal abuse was undercut by an audio recording. Although Diaz responded to the first accusation with a statement saying that "I take responsibility for my past” and emphasizing the need to “continue to teach all men about consent and boundaries,” he later specifically denied the kissing allegation. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Boston Review conducted investigations and decided not to cut professional ties with Diaz. These decisions were met with a social media outcry. “A month after accusations of sexual misconduct, Junot Díaz is more or less unscathed,” one headline said, as though the writer had gotten away with bad acts. Sales of his books fell 85 percent in seven months, the New York Times reported in an article on #MeToo fallout in classrooms.

It’s impossible to tell how common unjust allegations and “gray area” cases are, especially since injustice and ambiguity are also, to a large extent, in the eye of the beholder. But the #MeToo movement has succeeded largely on the power of personal stories, and there are certainly enough compelling personal stories to suggest that #MeToo overreach is real. It can ruin careers and lives, and it tarnishes the movement’s positive accomplishments.