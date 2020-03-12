But panic arrived without the president’s aid. News of the crisis in Italy dominated headlines while increasing numbers of Americans were diagnosed with the virus. The decisions by former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to cancel political rallies in Ohio pushed virus to a level the president couldn’t ignore. If his prospective opponents were restricting campaigning because of the spread, this was getting serious. And so the president leaped into action.

The speech itself was poorly delivered, with Trump obviously reading words from a teleprompter that others had written. The tone nonetheless was distinctly Trumpian. He rightly took credit for his early decision to restrict travel from China, noting that without having done so, the disease would probably have begun spreading across the United States earlier. He imposed an unexpected travel ban on most of Europe. And he sent the clear signal that he would use whatever levers he has at this disposal to send a fiscal stimulus into the economy to minimize the impact that fighting the disease could cause.

Trump thus took his “America First” impulses and allied them to a new cause: Safety First. His cavalier attitude is gone, replaced with a neo-Churchillian resolve to fight the disease wherever it appears and with whatever it takes. Unusually for him, he struck upbeat notes of confidence and optimism. He noted repeatedly that the United States’ strong economy and civil society meant it was well positioned to see this through and win the fight. Trump will never match Ronald Reagan’s rhetorical heights when rhapsodizing about our nation’s promise, but his vision of U.S. “carnage” has been banished from sight.

No one expects a sudden turnaround in the disease’s progress. The coming days will surely bring additional diagnoses and more instances of canceled events and social distancing. The National Basketball Association suspended its season, and Major League Baseball canceled the rest of spring training and will delay its March 26 Opening Day by at least two weeks. Don’t be surprised if the Masters Tournament, a rite of spring’s arrival for golf fans, is also postponed. With the oldest fan base of any professional sport, golf tournament attendees are probably at particular risk should they catch the coronavirus. All of this will lead to fear and dread.

But our response has to start somewhere. Expect Trump to take more of a hands-on approach to managing the crisis, with frequent president-led updates and visits to the front lines. Most importantly, expect Safety First to become the administration’s mantra. Marketing is one thing this president is an expert at.

Marketing has to be met with follow-through, and after Trump’s Oval Office address, we should expect that as well. Trump can also keep public spirits up if he moves from his usual grab bag of attacks and jibes to the more uplifting and statesmanlike approach on display Wednesday night. No one expects him to do this, but Trump should have realized by now that a president is in a unique position to rally the nation when in crisis. Biden can give a speech on the need for presidential leadership to combat the disease, but only Trump can deliver it.

I’ve commented before on the difference between the statesmanlike Teleprompter Trump and the divisive Twitter Trump. The stakes now demand Teleprompter Trump, not Twitter Trump. We need a national leader who forgets grudges and rises above partisanship. Teleprompter Trump talked the talk Wednesday. We’ll see soon if he can walk the walk.

Churchill famously remarked that the British victory over the Nazis at the battle of El Alamein was neither the end nor the beginning of the end, but the end of the beginning. In time, Trump’s speech may be seen as the end of the beginning of the crisis. Now, it’s time for the president to guide us to the beginning of the end.