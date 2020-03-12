Three freshman Democrats are running for reelection to the House this November. For months, it appeared these three incumbents — Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton — would be running against the backdrop of impeachment.

Now we’ve got politics in the time of covid-19, which has the potential to make the impeachment saga look like the best of times.

Leaving that bevy of black swans to one side, here’s what looks fairly certain about the 2nd, 7th and 10th District races.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball rates the 2nd and 7th Districts “Leans Democratic.” The Cook Political Report rates the 10th District “Likely Democratic.”

Fair enough. The 10th was always going to be a harder “get” for Republicans, even without President Trump at the top of the ticket. The president gives Wexton a solid Election Day backstop that no virus is (for now) likely to dent.

The same can’t be said for Luria or Spanberger.

Yes, portions of the 7th District, such as Chesterfield County, have trended strongly toward Democrats since Gov. Ralph Northam won there in 2017. Spanberger’s 2018 win was largely based on her strong performance in Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

Chesterfield went a step further in 2019, when Democrat Ghazala Hashmi soundly defeated incumbent GOP state Sen. Glen Sturtevant.

But the president won the 7th District in 2016 — and the 2nd, too. In normal political circumstances, this would provide a boost to the Republican nominee. But nothing is normal about this year.

Perhaps, then, it doesn’t matter that the incumbent Luria defeated in 2018 — Republican Scott Taylor — is seeking a rematch (and Ben Loyola and Jarome Bell will have plenty to say about that).

It may not necessarily matter in the 7th District, either, though the GOP nomination scrum got a bit more interesting with former congressman Dave Brat endorsing Del. Nick Freitas.

We’ll have to wait until next month’s district nominating convention to see whether Brat’s backing matters. Regardless of which candidate Republicans choose, the nominee will be going full MAGA in the general election.

And post-2016 election trends in the 7th District suburbs shows gong full MAGA is a path to defeat.

Looking ahead to the 2021 statewide nomination contests, it’s fairly certain Democrats will have Attorney General Mark R Herring, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (plus, possibly, former governor Terry McAuliffe) seeking the party’s gubernatorial nomination.

With that much talent, ambition and ego lining up for a run, it’s all but inevitable there will be clashes.

The most notable so far: Fairfax’s Twitter outburst against McAuliffe and Richmond Mayor (and another potential statewide candidate) Levar Stoney after Biden called McAuliffe “the once and future governor of Virginia.”

Fairfax said he had considered voting for Biden until then, but:

@TerryMcAuliffe & his self-acclaimed political “son” @LevarStoney orchestrated racist false allegations against the second Black LG of VA to try to stop my rise to Governor. Black people are tired of this routine.

Unfortunately for Fairfax, his theory crashed spectacularly on election night. Exit polling showed Biden won 69 percent of the black vote on his way to winning the Virginia primary.

As for Republicans: Perhaps Sen. Bill Stanley, who is contemplating a statewide run, said it best when he noted that if Trump wins, “Northern Virginia may not be favorable to anyone that has an ‘R’ next to their name — even someone who grew up in that region.” He said he’ll consider a run “for something” in 2025 if he opts against a bid this year.

Which means, for the moment, the GOP’s gubernatorial hopes are riding on Sen. Amanda Chase.