Go back to Super Tuesday. Biden’s median support among women was 12 points higher than Sanders’s (37 to 25 percent) but only four points higher among men. In all Super Tuesday state exit polls, women made up more than 50 percent of the electorate — reaching roughly 60 percent in some cases (e.g. 58 percent in Minnesota, 61 percent in Alabama, 59 percent in Maine). That reflects the huge gender gap between the two parties that has only widened during the Trump era.
You would think it would be a big deal that women, the backbone of the Democratic Party, so overwhelmingly reject the self-described socialist who demeans others’ commitment to a progressive agenda.
We do not know why women reject Sanders so decisively. Perhaps they do not like his yelling, his surly demeanor or his arm waving. He is loud and rude, two negatives for a lot of women. By contrast, Biden’s empathy and warmth were on full display. He cried and grieved with those who have lost loved ones and took time to mentor young people who stutter.
Or perhaps women, especially African American women, are not willing to gamble on a radical figure who may turn off necessary moderate voters, given that they have so much to lose beyond abortion access with another four years of President Trump. They want practical, doable progress on health care, education and gun violence.
Women’s aversion to Sanders may also be a rejection of the Bernie Bros phenomenon — the obnoxious harassment and even threats directed at women (including journalists and union leaders, as was the case in Nevada). Plenty of women did not think it was the least bit improbable that Sanders told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) he did not think a woman could win. The only other candidate whose campaign ethos is so infused with testosterone is Trump.
The degree to which Sanders has turned off women is a fundamental problem for the left, which contrary to its self-conception is largely white and male. It is hard to present oneself as the vanguard of a diverse party when your coalition on race and gender (but not age) looks like a Republican coalition. Moreover, it is impossible to win as a Democrat without the support and enthusiasm of women.
The key to the Democrats’ midterm victories in 2018 was suburban women. They turned out to elect moderate candidates by the droves. The radical candidates backed by Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) contributed nothing to the Democrats’ takeover of the House majority. In presenting themselves as the voice of the people, the left should talk to the people, especially women and African Americans, to find out what it is they like and want. Plainly, it is not what Sanders is offering.
