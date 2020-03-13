Waiting to unleash the financial firepower until after the medical problems are dealt with would prevent a lack of ammunition when needed, and a successful result would look much better.

John Bodine, Millersville

AD

AD

Regarding Barry Svrluga’s March 12 Sports column, “NHL must be next to act amid worsening situation”:

Professional sports’ response to covid-19 by restricting access to locker rooms is like using a tissue as a shield against a dragon’s fire. The team owners and league officials seem to forget it’s only a game. All professional sports events should be immediately canceled. The owners could say the fans can choose to attend or not. But the workers — ticket takers, hot dog sellers, custodians and security guards — don’t have that choice. If professional sports doesn’t have the good sense to close down until there’s a better understanding of the risks the coronavirus presents, then Congress should force them to do so through a federal ban with extremely high penalties for violations. They all know about penalties.

Jeffrey Geller, Holden, Mass.

AD

AD

Tom Bossert was right on target in his March 10 op-ed, “It’s now or never for the U.S.” By contrast, public officials are not taking a very scientific approach when they justify not responding aggressively to the coronavirus. (President Trump has never sounded scientific, ever, so I am not talking about him.) They say they are “looking at the data” to justify not closing schools, theaters, museums, sports arenas and other places where large crowds gather. When did politicians ever start looking at the data when justifying their decisions?

In any event, the data they are supposedly looking at are probably two weeks out of date and understated because of the lack of testing. Moreover, if you think about the math, this could be an incredible disaster. For example, if 20 percent of the population (66 million) gets the virus with a modest mortality rate of 0.5 percent, then we are talking about 330,000 related deaths. That is an incredible number. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and other local leaders, are you listening?

Bernard S. Sharfman, Bethesda

AD

AD

When I was in college, a dormitory burned down. The fire had begun the previous afternoon. The fire department had been called and the fire put out, or so everyone thought. The dorm had been renovated several times, with new layers of drywall installed over old. The outer layers seemed fine, but, beneath, the fire crept on.

I was reminded of this fire while talking to a neighbor about the advancing coronavirus epidemic. Like the fire, the virus is spreading silently. People with few or no symptoms are going about their business, unknowingly infecting others. When one or more of these others show more serious symptoms, cases are identified, but, by then, the virus has infected dozens more, who infect others.

After the dormitory burned, investigators found that the fire spread unchecked because there were no fire stops inside the walls. For a virus, social distancing plays the role of a fire stop, breaking potential chains of transmission and slowing the spread of disease. As noted in the March 11 front-page article “Social distancing could buy U.S. valuable time against contagion,” avoiding crowded places such as large gatherings and public transportation “could mean the difference between a manageable surge of patients and one that overwhelms scarce resources, resulting in unnecessary deaths.”

AD

AD

Action is required now. Employers should begin encouraging employees to telework, avoiding transmission not only at work but also on public transportation. State and local governments should discourage the public from attending concerts and other large events.

If we wait to smell smoke before we install our fire stops, it will already be too late.

Deborah Ottinger, Arlington

The public is aware that the president of the United States has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The American people have a right to know his coronavirus test results if or when he takes a test.

We need to know if he is quarantining himself to limit exposure to White House staff, media and other government civil servants, especially those who are leading the coronavirus fight. Surely his personal physician has advised him of his exposure, the potential risk to his health and the risk of exposing his family and staff to the virus.

AD

AD

Revealing how he is handling his exposure and his test results will demonstrate a level of transparency that the American people need in this time of great public health concern.

Michelle Culp, Gaithersburg

The March 11 news article “Trump allies received tests despite lack of symptoms” reported that Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), close allies of the president, got tests for the novel coronavirus even though they admitted showing no symptoms. Basic medical ethics require that these too-scarce resources (thanks, in part, to the administration’s initial bungling concerning test production and distribution) should be distributed solely on medical bases, bearing in mind in particular those people 60+ and/or immunocompromised.

This administration’s early, major missteps and any distribution of tests based on non-medical reasons endanger our public health, national security and economic vitality during this pandemic.