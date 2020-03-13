* Eric Boehlert makes a good case that if the media wants to avoid misinforming the public, they have to stop repeating what the president says.
* Rick Hasen explains how we can protect the coming election from the coronavirus, which is an urgent matter.
* Olga Khazan explains the four reasons we’re so far behind other countries on testing for the virus.
* Jeet Heer looks at how Trump’s whipping up of xenophobia in response to the crisis will only lead him deeper into failure, making it that much worse.
* Kurt Bardella offers a good reminder that GOP senators were supportive of Joe Biden’s efforts to clean up Ukrainian corruption while it was happening.
* Norm Ornstein examines another dimension of the crisis, arguing that Congress needs to figure out right now what it’s going to do when it can no longer meet in person.
* Daniel Marans reports on how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled away from the Bernie Sanders campaign.
* Nancy LeTourneau says Trump keeps looking for someone else to blame for his administration’s own shortcomings.