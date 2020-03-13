The clip naturally went viral; it is even possible that the prime minister has made himself immortal. But this might have happened to any of us. The handshake, centuries old, has long been universal, unisex and, until a few weeks ago, a safe way to pass the peace. More than a wave but far less than a hug, it is the primary way we meet people. Until now. It is also a little tired, overused and quite possibly meaningless.

As a rule, human greeting gestures are short-lived. Even the handshake barely survived its launch.

It spread slowly and chaotically. Until roughly 1700, shaking hands had a different meaning. The gesture was not part of any greeting or departure behavior. Its meanings were mostly political or legal, a common way to seal a deal. Take Bartholomeus van der Helst’s painting of the Amsterdam St. George’s Guard. There we see the guard’s captain, Cornelis Jansz Witsen, shaking hands with his lieutenant, Johan Oetgens van Waveren. It was a gesture that symbolized the ideals of peace and harmony cherished by all civic guards. And it pointed, more concretely, to a newly forged alliance between captain and lieutenant, both heading factions within the guard.

Credit a bunch of religious radicals, the Quakers, for introducing the handshake as we know it today. Much as they are now, the Quakers in their 18th-century heyday were strict egalitarians and thus rejected the established gestures of deference, such as removing a hat and baring the head as a gesture of greeting. We should not give to man, they held, what appertains to God. Honoring equality, addressing each other as “friends,” they adopted the formal gesture of clasping hands as their greeting gesture. The handshake then spread from the Quakers to other groups as a popular way to greet equals or friends.

In the 19th century, it spread further. In France around 1850, the handshake was still something English and something new. In Eugène Sue’s “Les Mystères de Paris” (published serially in the 1840s), Madame de Lucenay is surprised when she merely receives “un shake-hands” from a young cousin. So is the heroine in Flaubert’s "Madame Bovary," which appeared in 1856. When Léon Dupuis pays his farewell visit and just shakes hands, she sighs, “A l’Anglaise donc.” Not much later, the gesture also appeared in Russia. In his “Fathers and Sons,” set in 1859, Turgenev had the Anglophile Pável Petróvich “shake hands” with his hero Bazárov. Turgenev even used the Roman alphabet instead of the Cyrillic to spell the name of the new hand maneuver.

Ironically, in Britain itself the handshake did not fare well. In 1835, the French diplomat Alexis de Tocqueville had already observed that the English lived in constant dread that people one did not know might take advantage of any too-easy familiarity. Handshakes were seen as a risky step in that direction.​ Indeed, in his recent book “In Pursuit of Civility,” Welsh historian Keith Thomas observed that even today many of his compatriots are still perplexed by the common French habit of shaking hands each morning.

We are all trying to give the handshake a break now, while the virus is easily transmitted and we learn to distance ourselves socially from each another. When the crisis ends, my bet is that we will resume the gesture, just as we will resume the high-fiving, the hugging, the confusing multiple kisses (one, two or three?) or the more recent, chummy knocking of fists.

If so, let’s hope the handshake returns with some of its original power restored, as a greeting among friends.

But it may be time to let it go. With all the populist politicians around (my own prime minister included), it has become an empty, quasi-egalitarian gesture. It may be just as well to let it die out.