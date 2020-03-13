Iraq is the most explosive flash point in the undeclared war between the United States and Iran. On Wednesday night, Kataib Hezbollah, one of Iran’s closest Shiite militia partners in Iraq, fired a barrage of 30 Katyusha missiles at a base at Camp Taji, 17 miles north of Baghdad, killing two U.S. soldiers.

U.S. forces retaliated Thursday by hitting five sites in Iraq where Kataib Hezbollah stores weapons, according to Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command. Iraqi officials condemned the attacks, claiming that one strike hit the civilian airport at Karbala, which is used by Shiite pilgrims.

The U.S. retaliation was a limited response to the death of two Americans, given the menu of options. U.S. commanders had been ready for an order to strike Iran directly if Americans were killed. Such a direct hit on Iran would further roil financial and oil markets that have been in a free fall for much of this week, and a desire to avoid additional turbulence may partly explain the relative U.S. caution.

The impact of covid-19 has been severe in Iran, U.S. officials believe. The 429 officially reported deaths include members of parliament and an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The 10,000 people officially afflicted with the virus reportedly include two vice presidents and a deputy health minister. Iranian authorities have taken extreme measures to try to protect Khamenei, U.S. officials believe.

The pandemic has further traumatized a country that was badly shaken by the U.S. administration’s targeted killing of Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Without Soleimani’s dominant voice, rivalries have emerged within the security establishment, with both the Ministry of Intelligence and the chiefs of the military challenging the IRGC and pushing for larger roles, U.S. officials believe.

Soleimani’s death was likened by one U.S. official to the killing of Gen. Reinhard Heydrich during World War II. Heydrich was perhaps Germany’s most ruthlessly effective commander, described by Adolf Hitler as “the man with the iron heart.” The Germans never found a replacement.

U.S. officials believe that after Soleimani’s assassination, Iran shifted from threatening Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other U.S. allies in the Gulf — toward challenging America directly. That’s a higher-risk strategy, but Iran’s long-term goal is to drive U.S. forces out of the region, starting with Iraq. The Iranians feel they have already pressured Saudi Arabia and the UAE toward accommodation, and they want similar success in pushing the United States from Iraq.

The UAE has taken some limited operational steps to engage Iran, including sending a Coast Guard delegation to Tehran last summer and other efforts to avoid dangerous incidents at sea. U.S. officials are concerned that the UAE isn’t moving fast enough to curb Iranian petrochemical exports that are targeted by U.S. sanctions, though that may reflect internal UAE difficulty coordinating policy among seven emirates. A UAE official declined to comment.

U.S. commanders appear determined to remain in Iraq, despite President Trump’s comments in January that he was ready to withdraw. Officials expect that the United States may slightly draw down its troop levels, from 5,000 to 3,000 — but their chief mission of training and advising the elite Iraqi counterterrorism service would continue, with the United States installing Patriot missile batteries at al-Asad air base and Irbil to protect American forces there.

Senior Iraqi leaders, including the influential Shiite militia chief Hadi al-Ameri, are said to have quietly signaled to Washington that they won’t oppose the continuing American presence, despite a non-binding Iraqi parliament vote that the U.S. forces should leave. But that quiet acceptance could change if the confrontation heats up.

Iran watches American politics carefully, and one wild card in the months ahead is whether Tehran might deliberately take actions that would be so destabilizing for the global economy that they would harm Trump’s reelection hopes and perhaps lead to a new U.S. administration and an easing of sanctions. That would amount to an Iranian “regime change” strategy, and it’s one of the many uncertainties that hang over the ever-volatile Middle East.