The steady spread of covid-19 threatens the viability of health-care delivery in the United States and elsewhere. Containing the virus has failed. The world must now focus on tending to the sick and protecting front-line health workers who must care for the crush of people who will require medical aid in the coming weeks and months. In confronting that task, one critical capability that needs immediate implementation is conveniently in your hands, sitting on your desk or in your pocket: your smartphone.

One of the most important public health functions during an epidemic is ensuring access to care. How can concerned citizens access reliable medical information and obtain needed services when doctors, nurses and other health professionals are overwhelmed? How can we preserve the continuity of health services when quarantine efforts limit travel, the public is incapacitated by anxiety, and the government encourages social distancing to reduce transmission? Digital health tools, including telemedicine and smartphone-based messaging applications, can and should play an important role.

The health industry is already using these digital tools. Several large health systems utilize such services to meet patient demands for routine care. But regulatory and reimbursement hurdles have prevented the widespread adoption of these services. With the outbreak of covid-19, there is an urgent need to adjust those restrictions to help deal with the crisis.

There are several important contributions that digital health tools could provide in responding to covid-19. Patients could report symptoms, and health-care providers could conduct clinical evaluations remotely, letting patients self-triage while avoiding crowded doctor’s offices and overburdened emergency rooms. Patients suspected of being infected with the virus could be referred to appropriate facilities. Meanwhile, the tools could support rapid response efforts by providing critical real-time data about the spread of the disease, such as geographic location and patient demographics. In the event that providers are exposed to the virus and must be quarantined at home, they could still provide medical services remotely, an important strategy in maintaining the health-care workforce at a time of maximum need.

Federal and state governments should move quickly to remove regulatory barriers to the use of these digital health tools and take other steps to encourage their deployment. Passage of the $8.3 billion funding package for the disease has been a big step forward, with a provision that allows for telemedicine services to be used in response to the emergency.

But there are additional steps that can be taken. Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers should ensure reimbursement for all services related to covid-19. With regard to Medicaid, states should pay for a broader use of telehealth services in this emergency. Any limitations on such services should be lifted during declared public health emergencies, including allowing all users to access telehealth from their home. The federal government should encourage the use of this technology by subsidizing or even waiving fees for consumers who use it to receive covid-19 care or medical information, and encourage technology companies to waive fees for those with economic hardships and facilitate access to phones and computers at subsidized cost to those unable to afford them.

State authorities should also simplify the medical licensing rules that limit the ability of out-of-state medical providers to deliver telemedicine services. This change would have an important impact, particularly if certain parts of the country are inundated with cases while other regions are not as severely affected. Finally, the federal government should relax the law governing medical screening examinations by permitting telemedicine services to be used to fulfill this important triage function. This would facilitate the screening of patients in vehicles or other locations not on hospital property, as has been done successfully in South Korea in response to the outbreak there.

Preparing to use digital health tools in the covid-19 response would greatly improve the likelihood that scarce hospital resources will be reserved for the sickest patients, including for patients who need care for conditions not related to the epidemic. It would also promote the social distancing required to limit community spread of disease, while improving people’s access to medical care. The technologies needed to help get the country through this crisis already exist. We should make full use of them.

