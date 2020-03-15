Posts detailing these private struggles are already appearing on social media. Medical professionals and their colleagues, who now worry about whether they will have enough gloves, masks and eye shields, should not have to worry about supplying their own households with the bare necessities.

We have the start of a solution. The United States excels at retail. Let us put that expertise into action. Our idea is simple: for Amazon, Wal-Mart, Target, large grocery chains and regional grocers to create a basic shopping list for times such as these. Let medical staff register and shop that list online. Then, safely package those goods and create set pick-up points directly outside medical centers.

Local businesses in the area can donate parking lots for pickup points. Or local communities can close a nearby side street. Deploy tractor-trailers and tents. Health professionals can get their packages as they leave their shifts. Major retailers do this inside their stores with online ordering on a regular basis. They have the ability to bring the goods to where they are needed most.

We are not supply-chain experts, but, hopefully, some of you reading this are. Take this idea, refine it and make it better. We need to identify the places of greatest need and start creating solutions. Big cities may need a different approach than rural areas. Revise accordingly.

What about cost? Americans are exceedingly generous. For years in checkout lines, we have been asked to donate to community needs from breast cancer to Special Olympics and all sorts of other charities. We are sure that in this time of need people across the country would do the same to cover those in logistical need who are so busy helping others. Another way to think about this: Because we are all dependent on them sooner or later, we need to prioritize our critical health-care workers now.

If the coronavirus crisis presents all of us with new challenges and problems, the good news is that we are an incredibly innovative, solutions-oriented and adaptive people. We think of Chef José Andrés, who founded World Central Kitchen and has gone to natural disaster zones to set up massive kitchens to feed first responders and those in need.

Or private relief groups, such as the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse, which in addition to setting off with planeloads of supplies, have unusual reach at moments of crisis. Or companies such as Anheuser-Busch, which for more than 30 years has periodically paused its beer production to can emergency drinking water. In 2018, the company sent 300,000 cans to hurricane-ravaged communities in Florida and Georgia. Americans take pride in helping. We need to all be helpers now.

Social media, particularly Twitter, which many doctors are already using to share medical information and best practices, should encourage those on the front lines of this crisis to post the gaps and needs that they are seeing. Then others with expertise in different fields can help find and offer solutions.

All of us have been sick at some point. We have turned to our medical community for their clear-thinking, diagnosis, guidance and solutions. Now it is our turn to offer them our clearest thinking and help, so they do not have to worry about anything other than the task at hand.

Please, let each of us give every spot at “the front of the line” to the people on the front lines of this crisis.

