They took over responsibility for testing despite the incompetence and hurdles imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They set up drive-through testing centers. They closed schools and banned large gatherings. In New York, for example, The Times reported:

By next week, New York could be conducting 6,000 tests a day, Mr. Cuomo said. On Friday, the state opened a “drive through” testing facility in New Rochelle, a city north of New York City that has been at the center of the epidemic in the state.



Inslee in Washington held a series of press conferences, in which he provided factual information, reassurance and comfort to one of the worst-hit states:

The COVID-19 outbreak is evolving quickly. We are not waiting to take the measures needed to contain it.



Today, I am expanding my school closure order to all K-12 schools statewide. They will close by Tuesday, March 17 and will remain closed through at least Friday, April 24. pic.twitter.com/bEfkjTx0QA — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 13, 2020

His state also managed to conduct a Democratic primary election with record turnout.

Thursday, DeWine announced school closings in Ohio and a ban on large gatherings. He explained why he was taking such actions: “We know that it will continue to spread but slowing it down will enable health care providers, our hospitals, our doctors, will be able to stay up with the medical problems this virus is causing.” He added, “We do not want to be in a situation where our medical providers are making life and death decisions on who lives and who dies.” Lest you think he is exaggerating about triage effort, that horrific process of deciding whom to save is going on in Italy.

Instead of Trump’s happy talk and lies, the citizens of Massachusetts heard unvarnished facts from Baker. “The purpose of moving forward with these measures now is to act before the numbers increase to a point where the virus spread is severely impacting the Commonwealth,” Baker said. “The highly contagious nature of this disease means if everyone plays their part in slowing the spread the number of people who become infected and require medical attention doesn’t spike all at once, which would overwhelm many of our systems.” He added, “We expect this disruption to continue for the foreseeable future and understand it will cause an inconvenience for many, but our goal needs to be to significantly increase efforts to mitigate the spread of this disease now.”

It would have been easy and understandable for these governors to point fingers at Trump and insist the federal government attend to the debacle they had ignored for too long. Instead they jumped into action, improvised where needed in finding private-sector workarounds, and put themselves in front of the press continually to keep the public informed and project a sense of calm. They took responsibility for the safety and lives of their residents.

Among the other “discoveries” we will make during this national trauma (e.g., many of us can work from home, distance learning is doable), we are reminded that much of the hard work of government that affects our daily lives takes place in state capitals. Voters should focus on the importance of electing capable state chief executives and legislators. The press must continue to scrutinize them even at a time local newspapers are struggling, thereby dropping statehouse coverage.

For all they have done, and will do, to help us cope, we can say, well done, governors. Stay well.