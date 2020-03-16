Even if Sanders has not quite gotten the message, Democratic voters, now absorbed (like most Americans) with massive personal dislocation as a result of the coronavirus, may not focus again on the presidential race for weeks or months. They’ve made their presidential pick and now must worry about keeping their jobs, child care and a myriad of other issues.

And, make no mistake, unlike Republicans who still live in the Fox News world of make-believe, Democrats are fully aware of the coronavirus crisis. (Disclaimer: I am a contributor to MSNBC.) While about 53 percent of voters are at least somewhat concerned about the coronavirus, “60 percent think that the worst is yet to come.” But it is Democrats who have clearly grasped the magnitude of the problem:

Sixty-eight percent of Democratic voters are worried that an immediate family member might catch the coronavirus, compared with just 40 percent of Republicans who agree. Fifty-six percent of Democrats believe their day-to-day lives will change in a major way in the future, versus only 26 percent of Republicans who think that. And 79 percent of Democrats say that the worst is yet to come, versus just 40 percent of Republicans who hold the same opinion.

If this gap affects behavior, Republicans may take fewer precautions for themselves and their loved ones. To be blunt, Trump’s nonchalant attitude, amplified by Fox News, may contribute to real suffering among Republicans. “Forty-seven percent of all voters say they’ve stopped or plan to stop attending large public gatherings, which includes 61 percent of Democratic respondents but just 30 percent of Republicans.” Likewise, 47 percent of Democrats have canceled or planned to cancel travel, but only 23 percent of Republicans have. Finally, “And 26 percent say they’ve stopped or plan to stop eating out at restaurants, which includes 36 percent of Democrats but only 12 percent of Republicans.”

Looking at this information in its totality, several points deserve attention.

First, while Biden was breaking from the pack as early as the South Carolina primary, Democrats’ awareness of the virus and its impact on their lives may harden their preference for a seasoned, experienced candidate. If they wanted a “safe” candidate to beat Trump, they may also be more certain that they want a safe candidate to protect them and their families.

Second, Trump and his right-wing media apparatus have done a disservice to the Republican base. In the interest of putting the Great Leader’s reputation and ego first, those same members of the die-hard base are in danger. As the virus spreads, the Fox News/Trump narrative is likely to change from “hoax” to “look how well Trump is doing.” But if we follow Italy’s rate of infection and death, no amount of spin may convince Americans that Trump rose to the occasion.

Third, depending on the duration and spread of the virus, Americans lives may be on hold for a very long time. On Sunday, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine suggested Ohio schools may not reopen until the fall. We may be in some stage of crisis mode for weeks or months, as Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on the Sunday shows. If 9/11 fundamentally altered our politics for a time and rewired our lives, the ramifications, political and otherwise, of the virus may be even more far-reaching.

The only certainty may be that we know far less about our immediate future and the ways it will shape politics than at any time since 9/11.

