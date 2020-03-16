* Mark Murray reports on a new NBC News poll showing Biden with comfortable leads over Sanders in Arizona and Ohio — and beating Trump in both states.
* Jesse Drucker and Jessica Silver-Greenberg report that the Trump administration is trying to loosen regulations on nursing homes, including those dictating standards for preventing infections.
* Anne Applebaum examines how the coronavirus is puncturing the myths we tell ourselves about America.
* A group of 16 health policy leaders tells people what they should do now to avoid infecting everyone and getting infected.
* Susan Demas notes that Michigan almost got a robust sick leave law in 2018, until Republicans killed it, which now will have serious consequences.
* Eric Boehlert makes a good case that journalists need to ask Trump “nasty” questions now more than ever.
* Simon Rosenberg tells people what they should be asking their representatives to do about the virus.
* At the American Prospect I considered whether this will be the moment that defines the Trump presidency.