Trump said Monday that the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States could last until July or August.
“People are talking about July, August, something like that … could be longer than that,” Trump said one day after he said the virus was under control.
The president also said he is not planning a nationwide curfew, despite earlier reports that the administration may implement it. [...]
Trump also announced new coronavirus guidelines at the start of Monday’s news conference, including calling for Americans to home-school their children when possible and avoid discretionary travel, eating in restaurants and bars, and groups of more than 10 people.

He’s been coming out to talk about this just about every day lately, which ... may not reassure you.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said that no in-person voting will take place in the state’s primary Tuesday, noting that proceeding as usual would not be in accordance with the CDC guidelines against gatherings of 50 people or more.
Election officials in the three other states voting Tuesday — Arizona, Florida and Illinois — have said they will proceed with their primaries, though Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) questioned the wisdom of that during a post-debate interview Sunday.
Following their first one-on-one debate, Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden are both staging virtual events Monday on the eve of four more key primaries in a Democratic presidential nominating contest transformed by the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Maybe wear surgical gloves when you use the touchscreen voting machines.