Trump said Monday that the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States could last until July or August.

“People are talking about July, August, something like that … could be longer than that,” Trump said one day after he said the virus was under control.

The president also said he is not planning a nationwide curfew, despite earlier reports that the administration may implement it. [...]

Trump also announced new coronavirus guidelines at the start of Monday’s news conference, including calling for Americans to home-school their children when possible and avoid discretionary travel, eating in restaurants and bars, and groups of more than 10 people.