We don’t know how long this will last. The virus is on a rampage, and over the past few weeks the rate of infection has been out of control. There are more than 4,000 confirmed cases in Madrid alone, but mild cases are hard to register. There are probably many more infected. More than 300 people have died in Spain, but the number rises every day.

All of this will sound familiar if you’re in Milan or London or Berlin. But if you’re reading this in parts of the United States, Mexico, Argentina or Colombia, then consider this a message from the future. What’s happening in Spain could be happening all over the world very soon. Does this sound exaggerated, alarmist? I thought so just a week ago.

One of the things the pandemic has taught me since it paralyzed Madrid is how vulnerable we really are, how connected we really are, how little borders matter, how fast the world can change.

How foolishly naive we can be — I was — even in the face of clear scientific evidence.

In Spain we were slow to respond. It seems like most people infected can deal with the coronavirus without getting seriously ill, with cough, fever and some aches. Many people close to me have these symptoms. It may not be very deadly, but we are all at risk of passing it along.

Health officials in Madrid have calculated that 40 percent of those infected might require hospital care. That percentage is double that of China’s because Spain’s population is a lot older. Ten percent might require intensive care.

There are only 4,400 intensive care beds in all of Spain. We will need more equipment like ventilators to assist the sick. Spain has one of the best health-care systems in the world; nevertheless, some projections make it clear that we must take radical measures to reduce the spread of the virus if we don’t want our hospitals to collapse, as is happening in Italy.

A few weeks ago, the staff of my news site, eldiario.es, started working from home. We have discovered that working remotely makes us more efficient; I’m sure other companies will reach the same conclusion after all of this is over, and a new era of remote working might begin.

I’ve seen the best and worst in people. Fear is spreading fast but also responsibility. Despite the initial panic, there hasn’t been any widespread shortages. One thing is missing, for sure: toilet paper. There have been displays of selfishness and recklessness, such as those leaving Madrid for the beach as if this were some sort of vacation. There have been cases of racism against Chinese citizens.

But these are mostly isolated incidents. The reaction from most Spanish citizens has been exemplary. Thankfully, our solidarity is also on the rise. Every night, buildings explode in applause, from balconies and windows, for our brave health-care personnel, who are on the front lines combating the virus.

We don’t know long this is going to last. We don’t know the extent of the damage for the global economy. But we know the way to survive this: take the quarantine seriously and follow the health recommendations. We must avoid crowds, wash our hands and, perhaps a little harder for us culturally, stop giving kisses and hugs. If you have mild symptoms, stay home.

We will come out of this for sure. Us in Spain and the rest of humanity. But the world, after the coronavirus, will not be the same.