In their debate on Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former vice president Joe Biden offered different visions of government and its role in a crisis. While Biden focused more on the immediate crisis and Sanders more on the systemic issues that are exacerbating it, both set a higher bar than the current administration has.

The context is grim: The number of coronavirus cases in the United States continues to rise, schools are closing across the nation and large gatherings have been disbanded. As many as 214 million Americans might contract the virus, one estimate projects.

The Democratic-led House passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act early Saturday. The legislation includes provisions for emergency paid sick leave and unemployment insurance, virus testing and food stamps, though funding for all is inadequate.

Progressives shouldn’t stop there. A global pandemic coinciding with a presidential campaign is exactly the time to make the case for boosting the closest thing America has to an immune system: our social safety net.

Coronavirus is, in incredibly short order, making it dangerous to keep ignoring our shared vulnerability. Social distancing is becoming common, but what about Americans without resources, or those whose jobs can’t be done from home? Or senior citizens and other vulnerable people in our communities? As Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) put it, “In a pandemic, you don’t want people avoiding getting tested or treated because they can’t afford a $3,000 medical bill. We’re only as safe as the least insured person among us.”

The same rationale applies to the market. During a pandemic, when demand plummets and supply chains break down, consumer confidence also falls. In times of turbulence, the basic assurance that you can participate in the economy without risking everything will do far more to stabilize markets than tax breaks or interest-rate cuts — or, for that matter, government efforts to bail out the cruise industry.

For too long, conservatives have failed to understand or admit that the building blocks of a strong social safety net — paid sick leave, worker protections, universal health care, small-business assistance, as well as measures such as moratoriums on deportations and foreclosures — are more than acts of kindness. They’re also economic cornerstones that help stave off recession.

Think of the dominoes that begin to fall when a school closes. Some schools are able to keep their students learning remotely — but many are not, and a lot of those schools are ones where students are already falling behind.

Nationwide, 22 million children depend on their school for free or reduced-price lunches. At least as many families rely on schools for child care. And 1.5 million-plus students are homeless, meaning that school is the only place where they have access to basic health care or a place to clean themselves or their clothes. When schools feel compelled to stay open — despite the public health hazard — because they double as a social service for hundreds of thousands of children, it isn’t just a policy problem. It’s a problem with our politics.

Ironically, come November, coronavirus could compromise the foundation of our politics by causing extremely low turnout in the presidential election. As John Nichols pointed out in the Nation on March 7, “our attention must move beyond matters of political positioning and calculation to the question of whether the voting process itself might be threatened.”

When is the vote on a nationwide contingency plan for the upcoming elections? And speaking of elections, we need candidates advocating universal coronavirus testing at no cost to users — and, as soon as it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration, a universal, no-cost vaccine, and paid sick leave and child-care leave for all workers as well as universal, no-cost access to health care.

These are not pie-in-the-sky ideas. They are preconditions for public safety, good health and basic human dignity — precisely the kind of security to strive for as we move through this crisis. To demand anything less is to ignore what coronavirus is making painfully obvious: A democracy cannot function when its citizens are unable to vote, no more than a school can function when it has to choose between risking infection and feeding the homeless, no more than a person can practice social distancing when she can’t afford not to work.

At his news conference last week, Sanders said, “It is an absolute moral imperative that our response … meets the enormity of this crisis.” The coronavirus pandemic requires more than an emergency response. It has exposed deep gaps in our system. The progressive movement, and the presidential candidates, must convince American voters that these gaps are worth closing.

