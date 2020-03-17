As the coronavirus has worsened, members of the task force President Donald Trump has assigned to combat the pandemic have reached out to prominent conservative social-media “influencers” and right-wing TV and radio stars to offer them private briefings and information sessions with Vice President Mike Pence and other top administration officials, The Daily Beast has learned.
The communications strategy began backstage at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the annual gathering that takes place just outside of Washington, D.C., and which happened to have an attendee diagnosed with coronavirus this year. The direct outreach occurred on Feb. 27—the day after Trump tapped Pence to lead the task force. There, the vice president hosted an informal briefing on COVID-19 and the administration’s latest efforts, with several right-leaning personalities with large followings on Twitter and other social-media platforms, according to a source with direct knowledge of the gathering.

It’s hardly the worst thing they’ve done, but it does suggest that the task force is spending a lot of time on the PR aspect of what they’re doing, and focusing as usual on Trump’s base.

The new coronavirus kept some voters and poll workers at home and hampered efforts to open some polling sites on Tuesday as three states held Democratic presidential primary contests amid a global pandemic.
Leaders in Ohio called off their primary just hours before polls were set to open as the federal government urged Americans not to gather in groups of 10 or more and asked older people to stay home. The state’s Democratic Party said it was weighing options for challenging that move, which was pushed by the Republican governor.
Problems popped up across the country, including in Florida, which has the most delegates up for grabs among the states voting Tuesday. In Okaloosa County on the Panhandle, two dozen poll workers dropped out, leaving Elections Supervisor Paul Lux’s staff scrambling to train replacements.
“We are at the honest end of the rope,” Lux said.

I’m sure we’ll get this all worked out by November. Right?

* Reis Thebault, Abigail Hauslohner and Jacqueline Dupree report that we’ve now had our 100th death from the coronavirus.