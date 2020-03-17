* Alexandra Jaffe and Will Weissert report that today’s elections are not exactly going smoothly:
The new coronavirus kept some voters and poll workers at home and hampered efforts to open some polling sites on Tuesday as three states held Democratic presidential primary contests amid a global pandemic.Leaders in Ohio called off their primary just hours before polls were set to open as the federal government urged Americans not to gather in groups of 10 or more and asked older people to stay home. The state’s Democratic Party said it was weighing options for challenging that move, which was pushed by the Republican governor.Problems popped up across the country, including in Florida, which has the most delegates up for grabs among the states voting Tuesday. In Okaloosa County on the Panhandle, two dozen poll workers dropped out, leaving Elections Supervisor Paul Lux’s staff scrambling to train replacements.“We are at the honest end of the rope,” Lux said.
I’m sure we’ll get this all worked out by November. Right?
* Reis Thebault, Abigail Hauslohner and Jacqueline Dupree report that we’ve now had our 100th death from the coronavirus.
* Isaac Stanley-Becker reports that a Democratic group plans to spend millions on ads hitting President Trump over his response to the coronavirus.
* Amanda Terkel reports that some conservatives are worried that if we’re too aggressive in helping Americans survive the coming recession, they’ll become lazy and won’t want to work.
* Rick Hasen says the current election chaos shows why we need Congress to guarantee no-excuse absentee voting for the fall.
* Ryan Cooper offers scalding criticism of the Democratic response to Trump’s horribly botched handling of coronavirus.
* Brian Beutler offers an interesting blueprint for Democrats to orient themselves in a big picture way amid all the deep uncertainty that coronavirus have created.
* Dahlia Lithwick examines what would happen if we needed the federal government to exert more control to lock down the country — and whether we could trust Donald Trump with that power.