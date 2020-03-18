Here’s a framework for how Congress should be thinking.

Normally during a recession, the goal of fiscal policy is to boost aggregate demand. The government uses spending and tax cuts to encourage people to go out and buy stuff.

But right now, even as we face a likely recession, that’s almost the opposite of what the government should be trying to achieve.

That’s because the ideal move, from a public health perspective, would be for all nonessential economic activity to shut down for, say, two (three? six?) months. Everyone — retailers, airlines, workers, restaurants, landlords, schoolchildren — would get a staycation.

Or, if you prefer: We’d all go into a collective coma, wake up however many months later and pick up exactly where we left off.

The problem, of course, is that even if we all went into a coma for the next several months, our financial obligations would not. Families still need to keep up with their electricity bills and mortgages, whether or not anyone in the family is working. The coffee shop still has to pay rent, whether or not it’s selling any coffee.

So the economic challenge for policymakers is how to help deal with the bills that can’t go into a coma — and protect the country from the wave of bankruptcies that widespread work stoppages might cause.

There seems to be an emerging bipartisan consensus about how to help households with this problem, at least in broad strokes. The solution likely involves sending cash to people as quickly as possible. My Post colleagues reported Wednesday that the White House, in its still-evolving proposal, is now asking to send two $1,000 checks to many Americans. Some alternative proposals on the table include higher amounts.

We’ve made direct payments to households before, in prior recessions, generally with an eye toward getting people to go out and shop (remember the 2008 “recovery rebate?”). That might be the goal when the pandemic subsides, but for now the objective is somewhat more modest: Just keep people out of foreclosure, eviction, bankruptcy, starvation.

The solution for households also likely involves additional programs specifically helping workers idled by the public health crisis, through expanded and expedited unemployment insurance. Such measures were included in the House bill that passed Saturday and that McConnell said the Senate will soon vote on.

If the short-term need is helping households, the more medium-term need is sustaining businesses. After we make sure nobody starves or gets kicked out of their home because of this virus, we want to make sure they have jobs to go back to. And that means making sure employers haven’t been forced to close.

There is considerably less political consensus about how to help businesses, though, or even which ones deserve taxpayer help.

President Trump has asked for aid to the airlines, which have already taken a huge hit. In practice, this would mean bailing out their shareholders. Here’s why I’m not terribly sympathetic to this idea: Airlines have access to major capital markets. They have managed to continue operations through many, many rounds of bankruptcies before, with little noticeable effect for customers or the rest of the economy. And they have huge durable assets that can be sold off.

An airline bankruptcy doesn’t necessarily mean the airline ceases to exist; it mostly means debt gets restructured and the shareholders take a haircut.

The same is not generally true for millions of small- and medium-sized companies — which are more likely to go out of business altogether, and take with them all the jobs on their payrolls.

Compared to their larger counterparts, smaller businesses tend to operate on thinner margins and with smaller cash reserves. Large businesses primarily finance their activities using capital markets (by selling stock or long-term corporate bonds), while small and medium businesses are more dependent on bank loans and short-term borrowing. Without revenue coming in, small and medium businesses don’t look like safe borrowers. So if there’s a several-month work stoppage, it’s going to be harder for them to continue paying their bills until everyone awakens from their comas and the economy reopens for business.

There are multiple ways to address this problem.

One is by encouraging financial institutions to work with borrowers when they can. In a press call Sunday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said the central bank is already doing this.

Another is offering government-provided low-interest loans and loan guarantees. Congress already appropriated more money to the Small Business Administration for this purpose in a bill enacted earlier this month, but more funds will almost certainly be necessary. So too will measures to get the funds out to businesses more quickly, given how much paperwork is required. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has asked Congress to consider allowing the SBA to make determinations on credit score alone if the loan is for a small dollar amount, according to the Chamber’s vice president for small business policy, Thomas M. Sullivan.

Just as lawmakers are leaning toward direct payments rather than loans to households, they might consider giving grants of some kind to businesses, too.

For example, the feds might give money to state and local economic development agencies, which could then distribute it to local businesses. This was recently suggested by Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

On Tuesday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the chair the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, said he’s working on a proposal to get companies “cash to make payroll for 6 weeks that doesn’t have to be paid back.” Denmark has already taken dramatic action along these lines: The Danish government has agreed to pay up to 75 percent of employees’ salaries, up to a cap, if firms agree to not cut staff.

Whatever Congress does, it needs to do it immediately. These are urgent problems. They require urgent solutions.

Then when we wake up from this economic coma, we’ll have a whole different set of problems to think about.