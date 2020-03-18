Investors unleashed their coronavirus fears Wednesday, sending U.S. markets into a tailspin.

Nearly every asset class - stocks, bonds, gold, oil - came under siege as investors fled to the safety of cash. The weeks-long panic has hollowed out a big chunk of the stock gains from the bull market and erased virtually all of the equity advances under the Trump presidency.

Nothing was spared. Oil prices looked like they were reliving the 1970s, dropping 24 percent to near $20 per barrel for the commodity’s third-biggest rout in history. All 11 Standard & Poor’s sectors were in the red. The day’s poorest performers were in the travel and tourism sphere: Marriott down 34 percent. United Airlines, 33 percent. MGM Resorts, 30 percent. Alaska Air, 32 percent.

“The lamps are going out all across the economy,” JPMorgan Chase said in a report that forecasts a massive, 14 percent decline in gross domestic product in the second quarter.