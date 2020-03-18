* Erica Werner, Jeff Stein, and Mike DeBonis report on the latest stimulus idea from the White House:

White House officials are working with congressional Republicans on an emergency stimulus package that could send two $1,000 checks to many Americans and also devote $300 billion towards helping small businesses avoid mass layoffs, according to two senior administration officials and a Treasury Department fact sheet.
No final decisions have been made and talks with Republican leaders remain fluid, but the growing scale of the $1 trillion rescue plan is coming into sharper focus. The Treasury Department is circulating a two-page sheet of priorities that it wants to see in the final deal, which includes a $50 billion “airline industry secured lending facility” that would allow it to make direct loans to “U.S. passenger and cargo air carriers.”

It’s still pretty vague, but what they’re proposing is far more modest that what Democrats have suggested.

* Thomas Heath and Taylor Telford report that the markets are not doing well:

Investors unleashed their coronavirus fears Wednesday, sending U.S. markets into a tailspin.
Nearly every asset class - stocks, bonds, gold, oil - came under siege as investors fled to the safety of cash. The weeks-long panic has hollowed out a big chunk of the stock gains from the bull market and erased virtually all of the equity advances under the Trump presidency.
Nothing was spared. Oil prices looked like they were reliving the 1970s, dropping 24 percent to near $20 per barrel for the commodity’s third-biggest rout in history. All 11 Standard & Poor’s sectors were in the red. The day’s poorest performers were in the travel and tourism sphere: Marriott down 34 percent. United Airlines, 33 percent. MGM Resorts, 30 percent. Alaska Air, 32 percent.
“The lamps are going out all across the economy,” JPMorgan Chase said in a report that forecasts a massive, 14 percent decline in gross domestic product in the second quarter.

There’s no way to know if that prediction will turn out to be right, but if it is, it would be a Great Depression-level collapse.