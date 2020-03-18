Which has brought new attention to the nation’s governors, particularly those who seem to be rising to the occasion and offering the kind of leadership that isn’t coming from the White House.

You could see it in a spat that erupted when President Trump went after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She said something critical of the president’s response to the coronavirus, leading him (of course) to insult her as a “failed” governor. She responded by listing some of the many actions she has taken to address the crisis.

The New York Times put it in context:

The back-and-forth illustrated the enormous gap between the president’s response to the colossal public health crisis and that of many chief executives in the states. Since the coronavirus began spreading, the governors have taken a lead role in issuing strict guidelines and stern warnings, asserting themselves in ways that only highlighted the initial inaction and lack of seriousness from the White House.

Unlike the president, at a moment like this one governors don’t have the liberty of sitting around watching TV and tweeting about their (fictional) poll numbers half the day, then emerging for a news conference to praise themselves.

They have no choice but to make these kinds of decisions, when even not deciding is deciding. Are we going to close the schools or not? Do we prohibit large gatherings? Do we declare a state of emergency? What resources are we mobilizing to make sure the virus doesn’t spread in state prisons? Can we get more ventilators for our hospitals?

On that latter point, Trump told governors on a conference call, “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sale, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” Sure, just go down to Target and pick some up.

So while Trump’s response to the crisis has been somewhere between incompetent and catastrophic, governors have for the most part been acting aggressively and winning praise for it. That’s an important political point: While for Trump every appalling press conference, idiotic statement, or self-congratulatory interview produces a flood of criticism from congressional Democrats and commentators like yours truly, at the state level there has been a good degree of bipartisan cooperation and comity.

Not completely, of course; there are still arguments going on. But in general, if you watch state politics right now, the vitriol has toned down considerably. That means people are seeing their governors acting decisively, with less in the way of attacks from the opposition than there might have been a few weeks ago. It also doesn’t hurt that divisive issues like guns and abortion have for the most part been set aside as states try to address the crisis. Go to the web site of major newspapers and search on the governor’s name, and you’ll see one story after another about them issuing orders and taking action.

There’s certain irony in this happening after a Democratic presidential primary in which four current or former governors ran (Jay Inslee, John Hickenlooper, Steve Bullock, and Deval Patrick), all of whom were considered successful in their respective states, yet all struggled to crack one percent in the polls.

There was a time when governors had a distinct advantage in presidential contests, because they had the kind of executive experience a senator lacked. Instead of just attending hearings and voting on bills, they make lots of decisions, manage a large bureaucracy, negotiate with a legislature, and generally enact a kind of miniature presidency. It’s why so many governors, from Roosevelt to Reagan to Bush to Clinton, moved to the White House.

But in today’s political environment, where every issue is nationalized, it has been much more important in presidential politics to have a job that brings you to the attention of the DC-based media and through them to a national audience. That way you can build a wide following, be seen as a participant in the big political struggles, and be immediately considered a top-tier candidate worthy of notice and column inches.

The coronavirus crisis may not change that. Once it passes, the governors, even those that performed well, could find themselves retreating from national attention.