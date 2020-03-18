Some states at first mandated restrictions on crowd sizes, and then, when that wasn’t enough, ordered the complete closing of most public places. Here in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) seems intent on not being outdone by anyone in controlling public assemblies. After many disobeyed his order against gathering in crowds of more than 100, he not only ordered bars and restaurants to close, but also movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms and recreation centers, crushing much of the state’s remaining economic activity.

Then came a true debacle. DeWine at first said Ohio’s Tuesday primary election would proceed as scheduled. But just hours before voters headed to the polls, he ordered the primary postponed. Late Monday, a judge ordered the election to go on as scheduled. But Ohio’s health department got involved and ordered polls closed as a safety measure. Early Tuesday, four members of the Ohio Supreme Court sided with DeWine. Voters across Ohio had whiplash, and a Cincinnati Enquirer headline labeled it “primary chaos.”

There is no doubt that prohibiting large gatherings will save lives, because keeping people apart is the way to combat communicable disease. The question Americans must always wrestle with is whether the benefits are worth the freedoms we surrender in the process. And it is not irresponsible to ask that question. In America, it would be irresponsible not to ask it.

Freedom is always a trade-off with safety and security. For instance, highway officials know that for every five miles per hour that the speed limit is increased, a certain number of additional fatalities occur. But the benefit of getting places faster has often been deemed an appropriate trade-off for the lives it will cost.

While many applaud the government’s restrictions on our freedoms now, there are those who worry more about unintended consequences. At an emergency management meeting I attended here Monday after a possible coronavirus case was identified, law enforcement was advised to be ready for more domestic altercations. First responders I spoke with later wondered how many more stress-related conditions hospitals would see, including coronary cases.

At 64, I’m among the population that could be considered at higher risk for the coronavirus. While I live in a sparsely populated region, less than two weeks ago I was in New York. Coronavirus was dominating the headlines, but I attended a Broadway show with 1,500 other people, ate at crowded restaurants and flew on airplanes. I would make the choice to do it again this week if Broadway theaters were open. I also understand why others would not.

The dangers of an overburdened health-care system, a justification for public lockdowns, can only be worsened by hyperbolic round-the-clock coverage stoking panic. Health-care workers tell me they are already being inundated by people showing no symptoms but asking to be tested for the coronavirus — not a surprising result of relentless 24-hour coverage on cable news.

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is the face of the Trump administration’s coronavirus fight. He is considered the authoritative voice on the subject, and everyone is following his lead. But it shouldn’t be surprising to anyone when experts on infectious diseases advocate for the strictest measures. Shouldn’t our elected leaders then balance their advice with other considerations, including the economic ramifications?

On Sunday, Fauci said, “I think we should really be overly aggressive and get criticized for overreacting.” He might be right; I am, of course, not the expert he is. But like any American, I know how to freely assess and live with risk as I go about my daily life. I expect I am not alone among my fellow citizens in my concern that those personal choices are being taken from me —and how many more might be taken in the days and weeks to come.