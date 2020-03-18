So fervently did Carlson want to suppress this information that he did a monster interview with Vanity Fair touting it. Details of the session emerged in the New York Times, with the news attributed to a “a person with knowledge of their conversation.”

There is no way that person was Tucker Carlson.

Surely, Carlson was embarrassed, too, by revelations that he counseled Trump last year over a clash with Iran. The Daily Beast carried the details of that bit of policy-adviser moonlighting, thanks to a certain someone: “A source familiar with the conversations told The Daily Beast that, in recent weeks, the Fox News host has privately advised Trump against taking military action against Iran.”

It’s time that Carlson cracked down on this loudmouth! No more embarrassing him!

Somewhere in Carlson’s declaration of embarrassment is an awareness of ethics: Journalists present their work to the public, as Carlson does every weeknight on Fox News. Beyond that, they don’t dispense political advice, or at least they shouldn’t. Doing so gives them a direct and potentially corrupting stake in outcomes — outcomes that they’ll later have to address in their work.

In the case of coronavirus, it’s apparent that whatever quibbles Carlson may have had about his role were overruled by greater considerations. “I felt I had a moral obligation to be useful in whatever small way I could, and, you know, I don’t have any actual authority,” Carlson told Vanity Fair. “I’m just a talk show host. But I felt — and my wife strongly felt — that I had a moral obligation to try and be helpful to in whatever way possible.”

A more accurate look at Carlson’s motivations emerges from his show transcripts, which depict a host on the lookout for threats to the great American way of life. As the Erik Wemple Blog wrote in a previous post, this role aligns with the tendencies of the Fox News crowd. Whatever the explanation for the coverage, Carlson has been right about the threat of the coronavirus. He hopped on the story and stayed on it, while others on TV news dipped in and out — including his prime-time Fox News cohort Sean Hannity. Here’s Carlson’s explanation to Vanity Fair about the origins of the focus: “January is when we first started covering it on the show. And you know, there have been a number of epidemics to come out of China — the 1957 flu epidemic, which killed 100,000 people in this country. And so when these reports began to emerge, we covered it.”

Carlson wants it all. He wants to consort with the Trump crew at Mar-a-Lago, and insist that he was trying to escape without notice, even though he shows up in a photo with the likes of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and fellow Fox Newser Jesse Watters. Carlson also wants to rail against the U.S. “ruling class” in a book, in TV segments and in interviews, even though he just did a Vanity Fair interview situating himself as a very influential member of that class.

But a reluctant one!